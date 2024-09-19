^

Over 40 POGOs to shut down operations voluntarily — DOJ

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 19, 2024 | 6:09pm
A raided POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga on June 24, 2024.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 41 licensed Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO) expressed their intention to leave the country following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call to ban online gambling hubs

This was revealed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday, September 19, after its meeting with the "Task Force POGO Closure," which involved different government agencies dealing with POGO operations in the country.

The agency said all specialized visas issued to foreign POGO workers will be downgraded to a tourist visa starting October 16 in order for them to leave the Philippines within 60 days. 

After the visa downgrade, failure to leave the country will result into an involuntary repatriation.

"The harm and danger fueled by illegal POGO activities have undeniably placed public safety and national security at risk for quite some time and justice will never take these matters sitting down. With the President's guidance, we can now unleash the full consequences of the law against these undesirable elements of society," Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said in a statement on Thursday. 

The task force includes representatives from the DOJ, Department of Labor and Employment, Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission, Bureau of Immigration and Philippine Amusement Gaming Corp.

“The task force aims to establish a clear, organized and streamlined set of guidelines for the total prohibition of POGO operations throughout the country by the end of the year without sacrificing the welfare of the workers who will be affected by the Presidential directive, the Justice department’s statement read. 

Marcos called for the total ban of POGOs during his State Of the Nation Address in July as response to the alleged unlawful activities of online gambling hubs in certain areas.

The illegal activities in POGOs which was discovered in Bamban, Tarlac and Porac, Pampanga allegedly involved torture, debt bondage, kidnapping and human trafficking.

