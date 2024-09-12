^

Headlines

PAGASA: Typhoon Bebinca to enter PAR by Friday

Philstar.com
September 12, 2024 | 6:04pm
PAGASA: Typhoon Bebinca to enter PAR by Friday
PAGASA presents its forecast track for severe tropical storm "Bebinca" (international name) during a weather update at the PAGASA main office in Quezon City, Sept. 12, 2024.
Miguel De Guzman / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA is monitoring a severe tropical storm with the international name "Bebinca" outside the Philippine area of responsibility. 

In its 4 p.m. weather forecast, PAGASA said Bebinca may enter the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday, after which it will be named "Ferdie." 

Bebinca was last spotted 1,885 kilometers east of northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour and moving northward at 35 kilometers per hour.

The trough or extension of the severe tropical storm is expected to bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms to Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon, according to PAGASA's 24-hour weather forecast. 

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected over the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Quezon and Aurora due to the trough of Bebinca. 

PAGASA has warned residents in these areas about the risk of flash floods or landslides from moderate to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon or habagat was forecast to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Visayas and Mindanao. 

Monsoon rains are expected over Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Western Visayas, Negros Island, BARMM, Zamboanga Peninsula and SOCCKSARGEN. 

Once inside the country's area of responsibility, Bebinca will become the sixth tropical cyclone to affect the country this year. — Cristina Chi

PAGASA

WEATHER
