^

Headlines

BJMP: Payatas jail ready for Quiboloy

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
September 12, 2024 | 12:00am
BJMP: Payatas jail ready for Quiboloy
Photo shows the cell for Apollo Quiboloy at the Quezon City jail in Payatas
Bureau of Jail Management and Penology

MANILA, Philippines — A detention cell has been prepared for pastor Apollo Quiboloy in case the court orders his transfer to the Quezon City Jail-Payatas, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) said yesterday.

In a message to The STAR, spokesman Chief Inspector Jayrex Bustinera said no special treatment would be given to Quiboloy once he is detained at the Quezon City jail.

“The BJMP has a policy on no VIP treatment, and the chief BJMP, Jail Director Ruel Rivera, reminded and warned the warden and personnel of the jail against special treatment of any persons deprived of liberty (PDL). The BJMP also has a female dormitory once the co-accused of Quiboloy will also be transferred under the supervision of the QC jail,” Bustinera said.

“All PDL in Quezon City jails, both male and female, are housed in the same type of cells. He (Quiboloy) will be housed and treated like an ordinary PDL,” Bustinera added.

The Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader and his four co-accused will remain at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center despite an order for their transfer to other detention facilities in Quezon City.

The Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 106, in a commitment order dated Sept. 9, directed the PNP to transfer Quiboloy and one of his co-accused, Cresente Canada, to the New Quezon City Jail in Barangay Bagong Silangan and the other three – Jackielyn Roy, Ingrid Canada and Sylvia Cemanes – to the Quezon City Jail Female Dormitory at Camp Karingal.

The court in Quezon City is in charge of the bailable child abuse raps against Quiboloy, which were transferred from a Davao City court. Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson, said they also received an order from the Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 159 for the continuous detention of Quiboloy and his co-accused at the PNP detention facility for high-risk persons.

Quiboloy and the others are facing non-bailable cases of qualified human trafficking before the Pasig court.

Fajardo said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group will formally inform the Quezon City court of the Pasig RTC instruction to the PNP to keep its custody of Quiboloy and the others.

While the Quezon City court would make do with a video conferencing arraignment, the Pasig RTC wanted the pastor’s physical presence when he answers the charges.

Meanwhile, Quiboloy’s legal team filed a petition before the Pasig and Quezon City regional trial courts, asking that Quiboloy and his four co-accused be transferred to the Intelligence Service-Armed Forces of the Philippines detention cell at Camp Aguinaldo.

The Department of National Defense has issued a statement opposing AFP custody of Quiboloy.

vuukle comment

BJMP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte takes over Quiboloy assets

Duterte takes over Quiboloy assets

By Edith Regalado | 1 day ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte has taken over as administrator of all assets of his supporter, pastor Apollo Quiboloy, even...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino influencers, troll farms tapped for pro-China narratives &mdash; study

Filipino influencers, troll farms tapped for pro-China narratives — study

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
Besides the flood of pro-Chinese content on social media, the Chinese government is also relying on a more covert form of...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte 'ready' for zero budget, but lawmaker denies plans to defund OVP

Sara Duterte 'ready' for zero budget, but lawmaker denies plans to defund OVP

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 10 hours ago
The lawmaker sponsoring the Office of the Vice President’s proposed 2025 budget said on Wednesday, September 11, that...
Headlines
fbtw
Cassandra Ong urges SC to probe possible grave abuse in POGO investigation

Cassandra Ong urges SC to probe possible grave abuse in POGO investigation

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
Cassandra Ong, incorporator of Whirlwind Corp. and alleged accomplice of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, has asked the...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine Navy reports largest Chinese ship presence in West Philippine Sea

Philippine Navy reports largest Chinese ship presence in West Philippine Sea

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The increase marks China's largest show of force in the disputed waters this year even after a powerful storm swept through...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Remulla: Alice Guo should be under BI custody

Remulla: Alice Guo should be under BI custody

By Daphne Galvez | 1 hour ago
With the ongoing debate over custody of dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla suggested...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos swears in new CHED officials

Marcos swears in new CHED officials

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
With the appointment of new Commission on Higher Education officials, President Marcos expressed confidence that the government...
Headlines
fbtw
Navy, Army officers receive Metrobank&rsquo;s outstanding Filipinos award

Navy, Army officers receive Metrobank’s outstanding Filipinos award

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
Two Philippine Navy officers and one from the Philippine Army are this year’s outstanding soldier award recipients of...
Headlines
fbtw
DOT welcomes direct flights between France, Philippines

DOT welcomes direct flights between France, Philippines

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
The Department of Tourism lauded the announcement from the French embassy that direct flights between France and the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with