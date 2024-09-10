PCG nears completion of oil spill cleanup

The Philippine Coast Guard nears completion of siphoning operations for the MTKR Terra Nova on September 10, 2024, having already removed the majority of the spilled oil.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Tuesday, September 10, reported that they have already siphoned most of the 1.4 million liters of oil spilled by MT Terra Nova in Bataan and Manila Bay and expect to complete the collection today.

As of September 10, a total of 1,323,104 liters of oily waste have been collected from MT Terra Nova, with around 100,000 liters remaining to be extracted by the contracted salvor, Harbor Star.

The coast guard has been conducting extraction efforts since August 19.

To help break apart the thin layer of oil floating on the water, also known as the oil sheen, the PCG used the BRP Sindangan’s (MRRV-4407), one of its multi-role response vessels.

Meanwhile, salvor FES Challenger began installing siphoning pipes on Tuesday to mobilize its pumps for MT Jason Bradley. The salvor aims to refloat the sunken motor tanker on Saturday, September 14.

“It will be brought to Diving Industry Shipyard, Barangay Alas-asin, Mariveles, Bataan for further operations,” FES Challenger said in a statement.

The PCG reported the Oil Spill Response Team found no oil sheen during their survey near the sunken vessel.

The coast guard resumed their operations on September 7 after suspending them for nearly a week, from September 2 to 6, due to rough maritime conditions brought about by Tropical Storm Enteng.

The oil tanker MT Terra Nova capsized on July 25 during Typhoon Carina and spilled 1.4 million liters of oil, while MT Jason Bradley sank on July 27 carrying 5,500 liters of oil.