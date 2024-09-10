^

‘Kwentong kutsero’: Abalos laughs off Quiboloy’s alleged surrender

Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
September 10, 2024 | 9:08am
â��Kwentong kutseroâ��: Abalos laughs off Quiboloyâ��s alleged surrender
Apollo Quiboloy (3rd R), Philippine pastor and founder of the Philippines-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) church, and co-accused (in orange) are presented to members of the media during a press conference presided by Philippines' Secretary of Interior Benjamin Abalos Jr. (L) inside the national police headquarters in Manila on September 9, 2024
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos dismissed the claim made by the lawyers of accused sex offender and human trafficker Apollo Quiboloy, calling it ridiculous.

“You were already outside the KOJC (Kingdom of Jesus Christ) compound and you would again enter just to surrender? That’s kwentong kutsero (tall tale),” he said at a briefing on Monday, September 9.

“He was arrested inside (the KOJC). (Police) went inside and when they (arresting officers and Quiboloy) were about to leave, the police were ordered to allow them to pass so that they could get out. That’s what happened. They (Quiboloy’s followers) were just laying the basis that he surrendered. Just as what I already said, it was purely kwentong kutsero. We should not believe this,” Abalos said.

At the same time, Abalos warned that criminal charges would be filed against those who delayed the arrest of Quiboloy.

“Let me remind you of PD 1829 on the obstruction of justice. Any person knowingly, willfully obstructs, impedes or frustrates or delays the apprehension of suspects and the investigation and prosecution of a criminal, harboring, concealing or facilitating the escape and giving false and fabricated information to mislead or prevent the law enforcement agencies from apprehending offender,” Abalos said.

He also said he would look into reports that mughshots of Quiboloy were blurred. “I will look into it. I was not aware that his mugshots were blurred,” Abalos said in an interview with The STAR.

Reps. Joel Chua of Manila’s third district and Raul Angelo Bongalon of Ako Bicol party-list said former president Rodrigo Duterte can be sued for harboring a fugitive and for obstruction of justice.

“Duterte, serving as the administrator of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound where Quiboloy was apprehended, cannot simply distance himself from this troubling situation,” Rep. Joel Chua of Manila’s third district, chairman of the House committee on good government and public accountability, said.

“His (Duterte’s) role within the KOJC compound places him at the center of this unfolding scandal, and the public deserves clear answers about his involvement,” Chua added, noting that Quiboloy’s own TV network Sonshine Media Network International designated Duterte as “caretaker.”

“The former president can – I think – fit in the definition of an accomplice,” Rep. Raul Angelo Bongalon of Ako Bicol party-list pointed out.

“Being a lawyer also means being an officer of the court,” he said of the former president. “Simply put, he should not be one who should be instrumental in the violation of the country’s laws.” — Daphne Galvez, Bella Cariaso, Delon Porcalla, Evelyn Macairan

