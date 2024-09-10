Abalos: Teves next to be repatriated

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos assured the public that former Negros Oriental lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. will be the next to be repatriated to the country, following the arrest of pastor Apollo Quiboloy and the return of dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo.

“Hopefully, we will get Teves next,” Abalos said in a speech before the Filipino community in Dubai on Sunday.

Teves is currently detained in Timor-Leste as the Philippine government awaits his extradition.

The Court of Appeals of Timor-Leste has granted the extradition request of the Philippine government against Teves.

The Philippine government has sought the extradition of Teves for him to face the multiple murder, frustrated murder and attempted murder charges against him in Manila, for the March 4, 2023 assassination of then Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo and nine others.

Teves, who has been out of the country since last year, was recently released from house arrest in Timor-Leste, but his movements were still restricted and subject to close monitoring.

The former lawmaker was arrested last March 21 by local law enforcers after the International Criminal Police issued a red notice against him.

The Manila trial court has issued an arrest order against Teves, as well as the cancellation of his Philippine passport.

Aside from Degamo’s murder, Teves and others have also been charged with the deaths of three individuals in Negros Oriental in 2019.

He was designated a “terrorist” last year after he was expelled from the House of Representatives for disorderly conduct and continued absence despite an expired travel authority.

The murder trial of Teves before the Manila court has started, with government prosecutors presenting evidence and the first witness.

Teves’ co-accused, Marvin Miranda, was arraigned. He did not enter a plea, prompting the court to enter a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Other defendants, Angelo and Jay Ann Palagtiw, pleaded not guilty.

Teves’ camp has yet to issue a statement on the grant of the government’s extradition request.