Marcos rallies nations vs weapons of mass destruction

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos called on nations yesterday to strengthen collaboration in controlling the export of strategic goods or items that can have both civilian and military applications, to ensure these do not become weapons of mass destruction.

Speaking at the Philippine Strategic Trade Management Summit in Taguig City, Marcos said emerging technologies – both in civilian and military fields – pose challenges in trade management.

“The rapid pace of advancement demands us to be more agile, more responsible and it requires us to address both the speed and dual-use nature of these new technologies,” Marcos said.

“This summit is not merely about managing trade; it is also about mitigating risks, promoting stability and confidence in our regulatory regimes and ensuring that the tools of our progress do not become weapons of our destruction,” he said.

The summit is an annual export control forum focusing on regulatory updates and best practices for the implementation of strategic trade management (STM) systems.

It also serves as a platform to discuss counter-proliferation challenges, such as emerging technology, intangible technology transfer, transit and transshipment and sanctions.

Around 300 delegates from various local and international organizations attended the forum at Shangri-La The Fort in Taguig City.

Among those who attended the summit were Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina Aldeguer-Roque, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson.

Apart from representatives from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, this year’s STM summit was also attended by partners from the US, Japan, Europe and Africa, Marcos said.

“This demonstrates our faith in the power of collaboration to improve and secure our global supply chains as well as to open our doors for trade to flourish, for wealth to grow and for people to prosper,” he said.

The Philippines, Marcos said, has launched a strategic investment plan focused on developing key industries.

“We have developed policies that require individuals and entities engaging in STM-covered activities to register and to receive authorization to deliver their services,” he said.

The country has also implemented programs to educate not only the border control and import/export officers in fulfilling their responsibilities but also stakeholders to properly comply with the Philippines’ rules and regulations.

The Philippines is also conducting post-authorization audits, compliance checks and compliance consultations through monitoring and inspection activities, he added.

“But the work does not end there – we will continue to upgrade industry standards, modernize regulations and further establish linkages through various trade and investment frameworks,” he said.

Marcos emphasized strategic trade management is more than just a bureaucratic exercise but “upholding the rule of law, protecting our people and contributing to global peace and security.”

He cited the Philippines’ improved ranking in the latest Peddling Peril Index, which indicates that the country is on the right track in strategic trade management.

“However, there is much work to be done. As the first Asian republic, the Philippines has always stood for principles over power,” Marcos said.

As one of the original framers of the United Nations Charter, Marcos said the Philippines’ commitment to peace and stability has been unwavering.

“Today, as we pursue a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2027 to 2028, we are doubling down on that same commitment,” the Chief Executive said.