^

Headlines

Marcos rallies nations vs weapons of mass destruction

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
September 10, 2024 | 12:00am
Marcos rallies nations vs weapons of mass destruction
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. attends the Philippine Strategic Trade Management Summit 2024 in Taguig City on September 9, 2024
Photos courtesy of Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos called on nations yesterday to strengthen collaboration in controlling the export of strategic goods or items that can have both civilian and military applications, to ensure these do not become weapons of mass destruction.

Speaking at the Philippine Strategic Trade Management Summit in Taguig City, Marcos said emerging technologies – both in civilian and military fields – pose challenges in trade management.

“The rapid pace of advancement demands us to be more agile, more responsible and it requires us to address both the speed and dual-use nature of these new technologies,” Marcos said.

“This summit is not merely about managing trade; it is also about mitigating risks, promoting stability and confidence in our regulatory regimes and ensuring that the tools of our progress do not become weapons of our destruction,” he said.

The summit is an annual export control forum focusing on regulatory updates and best practices for the implementation of strategic trade management (STM) systems.

It also serves as a platform to discuss counter-proliferation challenges, such as emerging technology, intangible technology transfer, transit and transshipment and sanctions.

Around 300 delegates from various local and international organizations attended the forum at Shangri-La The Fort in Taguig City.

Among those who attended the summit were Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina Aldeguer-Roque, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson. 

Apart from representatives from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, this year’s STM summit was also attended by partners from the US, Japan, Europe and Africa, Marcos said.

“This demonstrates our faith in the power of collaboration to improve and secure our global supply chains as well as to open our doors for trade to flourish, for wealth to grow and for people to prosper,” he said.

The Philippines, Marcos said, has launched a strategic investment plan focused on developing key industries.

“We have developed policies that require individuals and entities engaging in STM-covered activities to register and to receive authorization to deliver their services,” he said.

The country has also implemented programs to educate not only the border control and import/export officers in fulfilling their responsibilities but also stakeholders to properly comply with the Philippines’ rules and regulations.

The Philippines is also conducting post-authorization audits, compliance checks and compliance consultations through monitoring and inspection activities, he added.

“But the work does not end there – we will continue to upgrade industry standards, modernize regulations and further establish linkages through various trade and investment frameworks,” he said.

Marcos emphasized strategic trade management is more than just a bureaucratic exercise but “upholding the rule of law, protecting our people and contributing to global peace and security.”

He cited the Philippines’ improved ranking in the latest Peddling Peril Index, which indicates that the country is on the right track in strategic trade management.

“However, there is much work to be done. As the first Asian republic, the Philippines has always stood for principles over power,” Marcos said.

As one of the original framers of the United Nations Charter, Marcos said the Philippines’ commitment to peace and stability has been unwavering.

“Today, as we pursue a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2027 to 2028, we are doubling down on that same commitment,” the Chief Executive said.

vuukle comment

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quiboloy supporters push conspiracy: Afghan refugees to 'take over' KOJC compound &nbsp;

Quiboloy supporters push conspiracy: Afghan refugees to 'take over' KOJC compound  

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Supporters of Apollo Quiboloy and hyperpartisan accounts are spreading a false claim that the Marcos administration plans...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo says she escaped Philippines by yacht
play

Alice Guo says she escaped Philippines by yacht

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
The “white boat” that dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo and her companions used to flee the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos sacks Immigration chief Tansingco
play

Marcos sacks Immigration chief Tansingco

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has relieved Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, Presidential Communications chief Cesar...
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy did not voluntarily surrender, says Marcos
play

Quiboloy did not voluntarily surrender, says Marcos

By Ian Laqui | 13 hours ago
Marcos said that the operation was more of a “police action” and was only augmented by the military to give relief...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo used doppelg&auml;nger or lookalike &mdash; NBI

Alice Guo used doppelgänger or lookalike — NBI

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo allegedly used a lookalike to evade authorities, according to National Bureau of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quiboloy yielding: Talks with ISAFP, PNP, but not Duterte

Quiboloy yielding: Talks with ISAFP, PNP, but not Duterte

By Edith Regalado | 55 minutes ago
It took a week of non-stop negotiations with the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and a few trusted...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara: I&rsquo;m not a spoiled brat

Sara: I’m not a spoiled brat

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 55 minutes ago
She was not being a “spoiled brat” when she took a hostile approach to lawmakers’ questions during deliberations...
Headlines
fbtw
ERC chief exploring legal options amid 6-month suspension

ERC chief exploring legal options amid 6-month suspension

By Brix Lelis | 55 minutes ago
Suspended Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) chief Monalisa Dimalanta is studying all legal remedies to overturn the Office...
Headlines
fbtw
Pump prices down by P1.55

Pump prices down by P1.55

By Brix Lelis | 55 minutes ago
Domestic pump prices will decrease by as much as P1.55 per liter today.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with