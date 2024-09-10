^

Headlines

ERC chief exploring legal options amid 6-month suspension

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
September 10, 2024 | 12:00am
ERC chief exploring legal options amid 6-month suspension
Suspended Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) chief Monalisa Dimalanta
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Suspended Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) chief Monalisa Dimalanta is studying all legal remedies to overturn the Office of the Ombudsman’s decision to put her under preventive suspension for six months.

But Dimalanta said she would comply with the order and would “immediately cease to perform (my) functions” in the agency. She gave assurance that all operations of the ERC “shall continue to function.”

She also confirmed in a statement yesterday that her office received the suspension order, which stemmed from an administrative complaint the National Association of Electricity Consumers for Reforms filed in November 2023.

The group complained that Dimalanta allowed Manila Electric Co. to regularly purchase electricity from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market at higher prices, while Meralco passed on the charges to consumers without the required prior approval of the ERC, in violation of the Electric Power Industry Reform Act or EPIRA.

“The order does contain some allegations of the complaint without providing, however, any statement as to the evidence submitted by the complainant that became the basis for the issuance of the preventive suspension order,” Dimalanta said.

In her absence, the Office of the President is expected to appoint an officer-in-charge from one of the four ERC commissioners.

Under the EPIRA, the same law that created the ERC, the presence of at least three members of the commission shall constitute a quorum, and the majority vote of two members is needed to adopt any ruling, order, resolution or decision.

A four-member quorum, however, might face challenges as a tie would result in no decisive vote, potentially causing delays in the approval of generation, distribution and transmission projects.

Three Philippine business groups – Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Philippine Exporters Confederation and Employers Confederation of the Philippines – expressed concern over the suspension and called for prompt case resolution to ensure that the ERC can continue to enforce regulations for the benefit of the public.

“This decision along with other recent decisions by the judiciary puts at risk the trust, independence and authority of the ERC,” the groups said in a statement yesterday.

They said regulators are essential in creating an environment where firms invest, consumers are protected and economic growth is sustainable.

“We advocate for a swift and transparent resolution of the suspension to restore the integrity of the ERC and its Commission, so that it may continue its mission to enforce energy regulations on behalf of Philippine consumers, business and energy investors,” the groups said.

The business groups also expressed their support for the ERC and Dimalanta’s leadership.

“Since the appointment of Atty. Dimalanta as chairperson, the ERC has become more active in addressing issues in the industry, acknowledging the important role of energy and power to attract investments, improving the productivity of local industries and enterprises and enhancing the country’s economic competitiveness,” the business groups said.

They also said the ERC has achieved many milestones under Dimalanta’s leadership, which include the reset of the transmission and distribution rates of ERC’s regulated entities, the integration of ERC processes into the Energy Virtual One Shared System and the issuance of the revised rules and guidelines on Certificates of Compliance and Competitive Selection Process. — Louella Desiderio

vuukle comment

ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quiboloy supporters push conspiracy: Afghan refugees to 'take over' KOJC compound &nbsp;

Quiboloy supporters push conspiracy: Afghan refugees to 'take over' KOJC compound  

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Supporters of Apollo Quiboloy and hyperpartisan accounts are spreading a false claim that the Marcos administration plans...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo says she escaped Philippines by yacht
play

Alice Guo says she escaped Philippines by yacht

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
The “white boat” that dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo and her companions used to flee the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos sacks Immigration chief Tansingco
play

Marcos sacks Immigration chief Tansingco

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has relieved Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, Presidential Communications chief Cesar...
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy did not voluntarily surrender, says Marcos
play

Quiboloy did not voluntarily surrender, says Marcos

By Ian Laqui | 13 hours ago
Marcos said that the operation was more of a “police action” and was only augmented by the military to give relief...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo used doppelg&auml;nger or lookalike &mdash; NBI

Alice Guo used doppelgänger or lookalike — NBI

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo allegedly used a lookalike to evade authorities, according to National Bureau of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Airline terminal reshuffle in order at NAIA

Airline terminal reshuffle in order at NAIA

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 55 minutes ago
The new operator of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport has identified the terminals where domestic and foreign carriers...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA inside PAR may become typhoon this week

LPA inside PAR may become typhoon this week

By Bella Cariaso | 55 minutes ago
The low-pressure area inside the Philippine area of responsibility will be named Ferdie once it develops into a tropical cyclone,...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese vessel seen shadowing PCG ship near Panatag Shoal

Chinese vessel seen shadowing PCG ship near Panatag Shoal

By Ghio Ong | 55 minutes ago
A China Coast Guard ship has been monitored shadowing a Philippine Coast Guard ship near Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal as well...
Headlines
fbtw
Mask mandate, lockdowns not needed to control mpox &ndash; DOH

Mask mandate, lockdowns not needed to control mpox – DOH

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
A mask-wearing mandate or lockdown to control the spread of mpox is not necessary, as the risk of both death and transmission...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with