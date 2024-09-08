^

Cloudy skies, scattered rains expected in Luzon due to 'habagat'

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 8, 2024 | 9:50am
A commuter endures the sudden heavy downpour along Taft Avenue in Manila on Aug.10, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies and rains are expected to prevail over select areas in Luzon on Sunday, September 8 due to the southwest monsoon or habagat, the state weather bureau said. 

The rest of the country can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms. 

“Habagat pa rin yung umiiral dito naman sa buong bahagi ng Luzon, kung saan ngayong araw ay makakaranas pa rin tayo ng mataas na tsansa ng pag-ulan, pagkidlat at pagkulog dito yan sa may bahagi ng northern at western section ng Northern Luzon,” PAGASA weather specialist Grace Castañeda said.    

(It is still the southwest monsoon that is prevailing over all of Luzon, where we still see a high chance of rain, lightning and thunder here in the northern an western sections of northern Luzon.) 

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said that Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Batanes and Babuyan Islands specifically can still expect cloudy skies and scattered rains and thunderstorms.   

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon can expect scattered rains due to the habagat, while rain in the other parts of the country are due to localized thunderstorms. 

The weather bureau cautioned areas affected by rain of possible flash floods and landslides. 

PAGASA is also monitoring two low pressure areas (LPA) outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR). 

The first LPA is in the east northeast of extreme northern Luzon while the other one is east of Mindanao.  

Castañeda said that the weather bureau is not removing the possibility that the two LPAs will develop into a tropical cyclone but there are low chances of that happening within the next 24 hours. 

The two LPAs also have no direct impact on the country this Sunday, but if they approach the PAR, there is a chance that they could further intensify the effects of the southwest monsoon, Castañeda said.  

