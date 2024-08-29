^

Headlines

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for August 29 due to habagat

Philstar.com
August 29, 2024 | 6:15am
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for August 29 due to habagat
Motorists and commuters wade through heavy flooding along Araneta Avenue in Quezon City following the continuous downpour brought by the Habagat, early morning of Aug. 28, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units (LGU) on Thursday suspended classes due to the inclement weather brought by the southwest monsoon or habagat.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, PAGASA reported that the southwest monsoon will bring rains over Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and Visayas.

The following are the LGUs which suspended its classes on Thursday:

Cavite province

  • Bacoor City – all levels, public and private
  • Cavite City – all levels, public and private
  • Dasmariñas City – all levels, public and private
  • General Trias City – all levels, public and private
  • Imus City – all levels, public and private
  • Kawit – all levels, public and private
  • Naic – all levels, public and private
  • Noveleta – all levels, public and private
  • Tanza – all levels, public and private
  • Trece Martires City – all levels, public and private

 

Please refresh this page for updates.

vuukle comment

CLASS SUSPENSION

HABAGAT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US taking twofold stand vs China's bullying in South China Sea &ndash; coast guard admiral

US taking twofold stand vs China's bullying in South China Sea – coast guard admiral

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
The United States is employing a two-pronged approach to counter China’s aggression in the South China Sea: upholding...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte unaware why Robredo did not request 'fair budget' for OVP
play

Sara Duterte unaware why Robredo did not request 'fair budget' for OVP

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte does not believe that the budget of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) under her term should...
Headlines
fbtw
OVP secret funds used for tables, chairs, medicine

OVP secret funds used for tables, chairs, medicine

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 7 hours ago
A year after the P125 million in confidential funds spent by the Office of the Vice President in just 11 days sparked controversy,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Many nations&rsquo; ask US Coast Guard for help

‘Many nations’ ask US Coast Guard for help

By Pia Lee-Brago | 7 hours ago
Several countries have been reaching out to the United States Coast Guard for support, including training, as China pursues...
Headlines
fbtw
KOJC tunnel connected to hangar

KOJC tunnel connected to hangar

By Emmanuel Tupas | 7 hours ago
Apart from a bunker, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound has secret tunnels, one of which is connected to a private hangar...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Businesses, workers push higher CHR budget

Businesses, workers push higher CHR budget

By Louella Desiderio | 7 hours ago
Employers and workers’ groups are calling on the government to increase the budget of the Commission on Human Rights...
Headlines
fbtw
SEC revokes Lucky South 99 registration

SEC revokes Lucky South 99 registration

By Richmond Mercurio | 7 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has revoked the corporate registration of Lucky South 99 Corp. for its unauthorized...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC must consult Philippines courts to enforce warrant &ndash; Remulla

ICC must consult Philippines courts to enforce warrant – Remulla

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 7 hours ago
If the International Criminal Court issues an arrest warrant and the International Criminal Police Organization is tasked...
Headlines
fbtw
DA: Local rice still cheaper than imports

DA: Local rice still cheaper than imports

By Bella Cariaso | 7 hours ago
The retail price of local rice remains cheaper compared to the imported grains nearly two months after Executive Order 62...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. approves additional P3.5 billion budget for coconut industry

Marcos Jr. approves additional P3.5 billion budget for coconut industry

By Alexis Romero | 7 hours ago
President Marcos has approved an additional P3.5-billion outlay for the planting, replanting and fertilization programs of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with