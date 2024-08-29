Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for August 29 due to habagat

Motorists and commuters wade through heavy flooding along Araneta Avenue in Quezon City following the continuous downpour brought by the Habagat, early morning of Aug. 28, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units (LGU) on Thursday suspended classes due to the inclement weather brought by the southwest monsoon or habagat.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, PAGASA reported that the southwest monsoon will bring rains over Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and Visayas.

The following are the LGUs which suspended its classes on Thursday:

Cavite province

Bacoor City – all levels, public and private

Cavite City – all levels, public and private

Dasmariñas City – all levels, public and private

General Trias City – all levels, public and private

Imus City – all levels, public and private

Kawit – all levels, public and private

Naic – all levels, public and private

Noveleta – all levels, public and private

Tanza – all levels, public and private

Trece Martires City – all levels, public and private

