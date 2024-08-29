Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for August 29 due to habagat
August 29, 2024 | 6:15am
MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units (LGU) on Thursday suspended classes due to the inclement weather brought by the southwest monsoon or habagat.
In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, PAGASA reported that the southwest monsoon will bring rains over Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and Visayas.
The following are the LGUs which suspended its classes on Thursday:
Cavite province
- Bacoor City – all levels, public and private
- Cavite City – all levels, public and private
- Dasmariñas City – all levels, public and private
- General Trias City – all levels, public and private
- Imus City – all levels, public and private
- Kawit – all levels, public and private
- Naic – all levels, public and private
- Noveleta – all levels, public and private
- Tanza – all levels, public and private
- Trece Martires City – all levels, public and private
Please refresh this page for updates.
