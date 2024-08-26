POGO probe: House quad panel summons Roque’s ex-aide

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives’ quad committee has issued a subpoena to the former executive assistant of Harry Roque Jr. as part of the panel’s investigation on Philippine offshore gaming operations (POGOs).

Alberto Rodulfo dela Serna was invited to attend the committee’s hearing on Aug. 22 but failed to do so. He instead sent an excuse letter through his lawyer Kevin San Agustin.

Abang Lingkod party-list Rep. Joseph Stephen Paduano, co-chair of the quad committee, had questioned the validity of the excuse letter. He moved for a subpoena to compel Dela Serna’s testimony and this was approved by the committee.

“The excuse letter that was signed by attorney Agustin is not valid,” Paduano said, pointing out that the lawyer provided no proof of his legal authority to represent Dela Serna.

On Aug. 16, Dela Serna was issued a show cause order by the committee as part of its ongoing investigation into the links between POGOs, the illegal drug trade, extrajudicial killings tied to the Duterte administration’s war on drugs and other Chinese-related criminalities.

When Roque’s name was entangled in the government’s crackdown on POGO hubs operated by Chinese high-rollers, Dela Serna – a former male pageant contestant who represented the Philippines in the 2016 Mister Supranational competition in Poland – also came under intense public scrutiny.

Dela Serna’s connection to Roque was revealed during a raid by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission on the Lucky South 99 compound in Porac, Pampanga.

During the raid, authorities discovered Dela Serna’s appointment papers as Executive Assistant III under Roque’s office, dated Oct. 5, 2021, along with an affidavit from Roque assuming full responsibility for Dela Serna’s financial needs during a trip to Poland, Ukraine and Italy in October last year.

These findings have raised serious questions about the nature of their relationship and the legitimacy of their travels.