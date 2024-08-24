^

House panel to review intel fund use following Guo's escape, other high-profile cases

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
August 24, 2024 | 4:20pm
House panel to review intel fund use following Guo's escape, other high-profile cases
Combination photo shows former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag, dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo and Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Pastor Quiboloy
The STAR, Facebook / Risa Hontiveros and Sunshine Media

MANILA, Philippines — The House Appropriations Committee is set to launch a review of intelligence fund allocations in light of recent high-profile cases, including the escape of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo. 

The review will also include ongoing investigations involving accused sex offender and human trafficker Apollo Quiboloy and former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag.

Appropriations Committee Chair and Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co expressed concern over the management of the funds.

"Congress takes the allocation and use of intelligence funds very seriously. The escape of former Mayor Alice Guo despite an immigration lookout bulletin is an incident of great concern," Co said in a statament released on Saturday.
 
"Isama na din natin ang kaso nina Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy at dating BuCor Chief Gerald Bantag, na hanggang ngayon'y 'di pa rin nahuhuli," he added.  

(We will also include the cases of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and Gerald Bantag, who remain at large.)

The solon emphasized the need to examine how the intelligence funds are being used to prevent similar failures in the future.

"Hindi natin hahayaang masayang ang pera ng bayan. The goal is to make sure every peso serves its purpose. Congress will not take this matter lightly," Co said.

(We will not allow public money to be wasted. The goal is to make sure every peso serves its purpose. Congress will not take this matter lightly.)

The decision follows the escape of Guo after being implicated in crimes at a Philippine offshore gaming operation (POGO) hub in her town.

Shiela Leal Guo, sister of the ousted mayor and POGO incorporator Cassandra Li Ong have returned to the Philippines last Thursday after being apprehended by Indonesian authorities.

The dismissed Bamban mayor, who was initially with them, was able to escape.

Meanwhile, a raid is currently conducted by the Philippine National Police at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Davao City to arrest Quiboloy.

A follower of Quiboloy died of a heart attack during the police operation. Quiboloy and other co-accused have yet to be found.

The government is also tracking down the whereabouts of former BuCor chief Bantag, who is wanted for the murder of broadcaster Percy Lapid.

