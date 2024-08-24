^

Headlines

DOJ vows to hold officials accountable for aiding Guo's escape

Mark Ernest Villeza - Philstar.com
August 24, 2024 | 11:25am
DOJ vows to hold officials accountable for aiding Guo's escape
In a Facebook post dated Dec. 19, 2022 shows Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac.
Facebook / Mayor Alice Leal Guo

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice said they have taken steps – in compliance with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive – to identify and hold accountable any official found to have helped Alice Guo and her companions leave the Philippines.

“We are taking the president’s directive very seriously. This is of national significance, and we will leave no stone unturned in our investigation,” DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano said on Friday.

Cassandra Li Ong, incorporator of Lucky South 99 and Sheila Leal Guo, sister of the dismissed mayor, were arrested last August 20 by Indonesian immigration authorities at the Mega Mall Batam Centre, in Riau, Indonesia.

National Bureau of Investigation director Jaime Santiago explained that while the charges against Sheila and Ong are bailable, the two will remain under detention by virtue of warrants of arrest issued by the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Santiago also said that the reglementary period for Sheila and Ong was put on hold because Friday was a holiday.

He stated that the period will continue on Tuesday at 8 a.m. during which the two will be turned over to the Senate and House.

“Today is a holiday, the reglementary period does not work because there is no office available, so it will only work from the time they were arrested until it starts again on Tuesday,” Santiago said.

Ong’s legal counsel Ferdinand Topacio, however, accused the NBI of not following procedures in the arrest of his client.

“I asked him (Santiago) what the basis for the arrest was. He said the NBI would charge her with a crime, but if it’s just a charge, then that should go through the regular process of filing a complaint affidavit with a preliminary investigation,” Topacio said.

He argued that the NBI should not detain Ong without a case, emphasizing that she should have been turned over to the House of Representatives if there was a House warrant for her arrest.

Topacio said NBI’s action was “motivated by higher orders” and that it was plain “lawlessness.”

“There’s no reason for the NBI to detain her. They can charge her for anything, but without a case, why detain her? These are instructions from above, and it’s plain and simple lawlessness,” Topacio said.

But Santiago explained the bureau’s actions, saying the NBI was acting on a valid warrant.

“When an arrest warrant is issued, whether by the court, Senate or Congress, it is directed to all law enforcement agencies, and we are one of them. Once we apprehend the person sought by the warrant, we process them and return the warrant,” Santiago said. He acknowledged that the NBI was unable to turn over Ong as it was a holiday. — Cecille Suerte Felipe

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

POGO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mayor&rsquo;s sister, companion face obstruction complaint

Mayor’s sister, companion face obstruction complaint

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
Days after their arrest in Indonesia and repatriation to Manila, an incorporator of online gaming operator Lucky South 99...
Headlines
fbtw
China shoots flares at patrolling BFAR plane

China shoots flares at patrolling BFAR plane

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
China shot flares at least thrice at a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) plane conducting maritime patrol with...
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy has not left Philippines &mdash; Abalos

Quiboloy has not left Philippines — Abalos

By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
Fugitive alleged human trafficker and sex offender pastor Apollo Quiboloy is still in the country, according to Interior Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
Children's publishers decry 'excessive' cost of Sara's self-authored book
play

Children's publishers decry 'excessive' cost of Sara's self-authored book

By Cristina Chi | 2 days ago
In a time of slumping morale among reading advocates in the Philippines, Vice President Sara Duterte's planned P10-million-print...
Headlines
fbtw
Roque slams House detention as 'abuse of power, harassment'

Roque slams House detention as 'abuse of power, harassment'

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque called his detention in the House of Representatives an “abuse of power”,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
President Marcos urges LGUs: Intensify cleanliness campaigns to prevent illnesses

President Marcos urges LGUs: Intensify cleanliness campaigns to prevent illnesses

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
President Marcos ordered local government units (LGUs) yesterday to step up their campaign for a clean and healthy environment...
Headlines
fbtw
Thousands flock to ports for long weekend voyages

Thousands flock to ports for long weekend voyages

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
Thousands of passengers flocked to ports across the country for sea voyages ahead of the long weekend, according to the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec set to finalize party-list lineup for 2025

Comelec set to finalize party-list lineup for 2025

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) intends to resolve all pending petitions concerning accreditation of party-list organizations...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos confers Order of Sikatuna on outgoing European Union envoy

President Marcos confers Order of Sikatuna on outgoing European Union envoy

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
President Marcos has conferred the Order of Sikatuna with the rank Grand Cross (Datu), Silver Distinction to outgoing European...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with