^

Headlines

DFA to cancel Guo’s passport upon court order

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 20, 2024 | 2:00pm
DFA to cancel Guoâ��s passport upon court order
Bamban Mayor Alice Guo attends a Senate hearing on alleged human trafficking and POGO operations on May 22, 2023.
The STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is awaiting a court order to cancel the passport of dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo. 

Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday called upon the DFA to cancel Guo’s passport. The opposition senator revealed in a plenary session that Guo had already left the country a month ago, leaving for Malaysia and Singapore. 

This was further confirmed by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission spokesperson Winston Casio, who confirmed Hontiveros’ claim that Guo went to Malaysia and later to Singapore in July. Casio also said that Guo went to Indonesia on August 18. 

Hontiveros urged the DFA to cancel Guo’s passport.  

“DFA, cancel Alice Guo's PH passport. Dapat nung nakumpirma na pineke ang pagka-Pilipino, kinansela na agad ang pasaporte niya,” Hontiveros said in a Facebook post. 

(DFA, cancel Alice Guo’s PH passport. When it was confirmed that she faked being Filipino, her passport should have been canceled.) 

However, DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said that they need a court order to cancel Guo’s passport. 

“We will cancel it upon court order,” De Vega told Philstar.com in a Viber message. 

According to De Vega, the DFA could not cancel her passport upon the agency’s own volition unless the passport was acquired fraudulently. 

Asked if the recent doubts cast upon Guo’s identity as a Filipino citizen are enough for the DFA to start verifying her passport, De Vega said that the 'PSA (Philippine Statistics Authority) has not canceled the birth certificate."

De Vega said that anyone could initiate the court case, whether a government entity or private citizen. 

Authorities have been on the lookout for Guo following the Senate’s arrest warrant issued in July. Guo has become heavily affiliated with Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO) in the country. 

The dismissed mayor has been linked to human trafficking charges in a POGO compound in Bamban, which Guo used to own.

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

RISA HONTIVEROS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Bot accounts amplify corruption allegations against Comelec

Bot accounts amplify corruption allegations against Comelec

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
Philstar.com has identified at least 28 accounts on X (formerly Twitter) that bombarded media outlets’ posts with similar...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
BI: Alice Guo flew to Malaysia, Singapore

BI: Alice Guo flew to Malaysia, Singapore

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration has reason to suspect that dismissed mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac has left the country illegally,...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for August 20 due to Taal vog

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for August 20 due to Taal vog

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 9 hours ago
Some local government units announced the suspension of in-person classes for Tuesday due to Taal's persistent...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato clears VP Sara&rsquo;s husband, Paolo in drug smuggling

Bato clears VP Sara’s husband, Paolo in drug smuggling

15 hours ago
While planning to conduct an investigation into allegations of a former Bureau of Customs intelligence officer implicating...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo fled Philippines for Malaysia, Singapore &mdash; Hontiveros
play

Alice Guo fled Philippines for Malaysia, Singapore — Hontiveros

By Jean Mangaluz | 23 hours ago
Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo has fled the Philippines and has traveled to Malaysia and Singapore, Sen. Risa...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipino Olympic medalists awarded Senate Medal of Excellence, additional cash incentives

Filipino Olympic medalists awarded Senate Medal of Excellence, additional cash incentives

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
The Senate awarded two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo and bronze medalists Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio with...
Headlines
fbtw
SC penalized Divina for conduct, not generosity &mdash; Leonen

SC penalized Divina for conduct, not generosity — Leonen

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
The Supreme Court did not punish the generosity of lawyer Dean Divina but rather his behavior, to remind him of the importance...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to process 'limited number' of Afghans seeking US visas

Philippines to process 'limited number' of Afghans seeking US visas

5 hours ago
The Philippines said Tuesday it has agreed to allow a "limited number" of Afghans to temporarily stay in the Philippines while...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara's husband slams 'politically motivated' drug smuggling claims

VP Sara's husband slams 'politically motivated' drug smuggling claims

5 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte’s husband, lawyer Manases Carpio on Monday denied his involvement in the smuggling...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with