VOG observed at Taal; volcano still at ‘low-level unrest’

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 19, 2024 | 10:16am
VOG observed at Taal; volcano still at 'low-level unrest'
Volcanic smog could be seen hanging above Lemery, Batangas on Aug. 19, 2024.
Lemery, Batangas Vice Mayor Geraldine Catapang Ornales / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Taal Volcano is still under Alert Level 1 or Low-level unrest as of Monday morning but volcanic smog (VOG) has been reported in Batangas and other nearby areas. 

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology's (PHIVOLCS) latest bulletin, Taal Volcano is emitting an average of 3355 tonnes of sulfur dioxide as of August 15. 

There is an “observed upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in the main crater lake.” PHIVOLCS also said that VOG has been observed in the area.  

There has been no volcanic earthquakes yet but there are plumes recorded about 2,400 meters tall with a north-northwest drift. 

PHIVOLCS said that entry into the Taal Volcano’s permanent danger zone is not allowed, particularly the Main Crater and Daang Kastila fissures. Occupancy and boating and Taal Lake is also not allowed. Aircrafts are also barred from flying close to the volcano. 

The agency also listed the following hazards:

  • Steam-driven or phreatic or gas-driven explosions
  • Volcanic earthquakes
  • Minor ashfall
  • Lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas

What is VOG? 

PHIVOLCS said that people with health conditions like asthma, lung diseases and heart diseases, elderly people, pregnant women, as well as children can be more sensitive to VOG. 

“VOG consists of fine droplets containing volcanic gas such as SO2 which is acidic and can cause irritation of the eyes, throat and respiratory tract with severities depending on the gas concentrations and durations of exposure,” PHIVOLCS said on its website. 

The agency reminded communities affected by VOG to limit their exposure to it. They also encouraged protection by covering the nose with an N95 facemask an to drink plenty of water to reduce irritation. 

“In addition, acid rain can be generated during periods of rainfall and volcanic gas emission over areas where the plume disperses, causing damage to crops and affecting metal roofs of houses and buildings,” PHIVOLCS said. 

PHIVOLCS

TAAL VOLCANO
