Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for August 19 due to Taal's volcanic smog
August 19, 2024 | 9:45am
MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units have suspended classes on Monday (August 19) due to volcanic smog (VOG) from Taal Volcano.
Taal is currently at Alert Level 1 or low-level unrest.
Here are the class suspensions for Monday:
Batangas
- Balete (all levels)
- Laurel (preschool to senior high school)
- Sto. Tomas (all levels)
- Tanauan (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning)
- Nasugbu (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning)
- San Jose (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning)
- San Luis (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning)
Cavite
- Alfonso (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning)
- Amadeo (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning)
- Carmona (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning)
- Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning)
- Gen. Mariano Alvarez (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning)
- Indang (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning)
- Magallanes (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning)
- Maragondon (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning)
- Mendez (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning)
- Naic (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning)
- Silang (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning)
- Trece Martires City (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning)
National Capital Region
- Muntinlupa (all levels)
