Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for August 19 due to Taal's volcanic smog

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 19, 2024 | 9:45am
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for August 19 due to Taal's volcanic smog
A volcanic fog envelops Lemery, Batangas on August 19, 2024.
Lemery, Batangas Vice Mayor Geraldine Catapang Ornales / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units have suspended classes on Monday (August 19) due to volcanic smog (VOG) from Taal Volcano.

Taal is currently at Alert Level 1 or low-level unrest. 

Here are the class suspensions for Monday:

Batangas 

  • Balete (all levels) 
  • Laurel (preschool to senior high school) 
  • Sto. Tomas (all levels)  
  • Tanauan (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning) 
  • Nasugbu (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning) 
  • San Jose (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning) 
  • San Luis (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning) 

Cavite 

  • Alfonso (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning) 
  • Amadeo (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning) 
  • Carmona (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning) 
  • Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning) 
  • Gen. Mariano Alvarez (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning) 
  • Indang (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning)  
  • Magallanes (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning)  
  • Maragondon (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning)  
  • Mendez (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning)  
  • Naic (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning)  
  • Silang (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning)  
  • Trece Martires City (no face-to-face, shift to remote learning)  

National Capital Region 

  • Muntinlupa  (all levels) 

