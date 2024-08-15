^

Farmers file raps vs tariff officials over EO 62

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
August 15, 2024 | 12:00am
Farmers file raps vs tariff officials over EO 62
(From left) Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura chairman Rosendo So, SINAG legal counsel Virgie Suarez, former agriculture secretary Leonardo Montemayor and Magsasaka party-list head Argel Cabatbat file charges of grave misconduct and gross abuse of authority against Tariff Commission officials before the Office of the Ombudsman in Quezon City yesterday. MIGUEL DE GUZMAN
MIGUEL DE GUZMAN

MANILA, Philippines — Farmers’ groups yesterday filed at the Office of the Ombudsman charges of grave misconduct and gross abuse of authority against officials of the Tariff Commission in connection with the issuance of Executive Order 62, which lowered tariff on imported rice and other agricultural commodities.

Among those charged before the anti-graft body were Tariff Commission Chair Marilou Mendoza and Commissioners Ernesto Albano and Marcosa Paderon.

In a 24-page complaint, petitioners Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura chair Rosendo So, Federation of Free Farmers (FFF) national manager Raul Montemayor, United Broiler Raisers Association president Elias Jose Inciong and Magsasaka party-list head Argel Joseph Cabatbat pushed for the dismissal of the three respondents from government service.

“The Tariff Commission committed grave misconduct and gross abuse of authority when it miserably failed to conduct consultations, hearings and investigation and proceeded to recommend the reduction of the rice tariff to 15 percent through Executive Order 62 which violates the limitations, conditions set forth in the flexible clause of Republic Act 10863 or Customs Modernization and Tariff Act,” the petition read.

President Marcos approved the comprehensive tariff program aimed at calibrating the current tariff rates of agricultural products until 2028, which includes tariff reduction of rice from 35 percent to 15 percent.

“Such news and statement from the National Economic and Development Authority Secretary (Arsenio) Balisacan shocked us as we were never informed, nor were we ever called for an investigation by the Tariff Commission about the reduction of the rice tariff,” the petitioners said.

The farmers’ groups added that EO 62 invoked the flexible clause of RA 10863 but it is the same law that was violated by the respondents when the executive order was hastily issued without due process.

