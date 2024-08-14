^

Headlines

Delayed DOH payments force doctors to turn away poor patients — lawmaker

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
August 14, 2024 | 6:21pm
Delayed DOH payments force doctors to turn away poor patients â�� lawmaker
This file photo shows patients inside a health facility.
PhilHealth / release

MANILA, Philippines — A House lawmaker has urged the Department of Health to ensure its timely payment of doctors serving indigent persons, pointing to delays in compensation as the reason why they turn away poor patients.

Rep. Elizaldy Co (Ako Bicol), House appropriations committee chairperson, said he has met with DOH officials to address indigent patients' difficulty requesting treatment under the Medical Assistance for Indigent Patients Program due to the delayed payments of doctors' fees. 

“Hindi pwede ang sistemang mabagal ang pagbayad sa mga doktor. Kailangan nating tiyakin na ang ating mga doktor ay tumatanggap ng bayad sa tamang oras,” the lawmaker told officials, according to a news release. 

(We cannot have a system that is delayed in paying doctors. We need to ensure that our doctors are paid on time.)

Co believes more medical professionals would join the program if payments were made immediately, but added that doctors should not "excuse themselves from treating patients covered by MAIPP payments."

To fast-track the release of payments to doctors, the lawmaker proposed for the DOH to use corporate credit cards to reduce the waiting time for doctor's fees.

The lawmaker also suggested the conversion of unpaid professional fees into tax credits, but noted this would require legislative action.

Co also proposed conducting a survey among physicians to identify those who are willing to accept payments under the indigent program. He said this would allow patients to select healthcare providers who agree with the payment terms of the program.

According to Co's news release, DOH officials vowed to create clearer guidelines for the program to address the delayed provision of doctor's fees. 

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

HEALTH

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philhealth spent nothing on vaccines, health workers during pandemic &ndash; Recto

Philhealth spent nothing on vaccines, health workers during pandemic – Recto

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
Philhealth spent nothing on vaccines and the healthcare emergency allowances of hospital workers during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Headlines
fbtw
Yulo sets sights on 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Yulo sets sights on 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
See you in 2028 at the Los Angeles Olympics.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos OKs Cabinet cluster of education agencies

Marcos OKs Cabinet cluster of education agencies

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved the creation of a Cabinet cluster of agencies that will collaborate on addressing...
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman orders dismissal of Guo

Ombudsman orders dismissal of Guo

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
Still in hiding after being ordered detained by the Senate, Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac has been ordered dismissed by...
Headlines
fbtw
China nearly triples number of ships in West Philippine Sea

China nearly triples number of ships in West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
China has almost tripled the number of its military vessels in the West Philippine Sea, with nine People’s Liberation...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP to parents: Monitor your kids&rsquo; social media usage

PNP to parents: Monitor your kids’ social media usage

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Parents should closely monitor the activities of their children on social media platforms after three young siblings in Sta....
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd chief gets tough vs bullying

DepEd chief gets tough vs bullying

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
Alarmed by studies showing the Philippines as the “bullying capital” of the world and that Filipino youth are...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate OKs Archipelagic Sea Lanes bill on final reading

Senate OKs Archipelagic Sea Lanes bill on final reading

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
The Senate yesterday unanimously approved on third and final reading Senate Bill 2665, or the Archipelagic Sea Lanes bill,...
Headlines
fbtw
Transport strike to proceed today

Transport strike to proceed today

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The transport strike will proceed today as scheduled, after Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Romando Artes...
Headlines
fbtw
Group flags risks of lifting telco entry barriers

Group flags risks of lifting telco entry barriers

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 18 hours ago
The umbrella group of telco players in the Philippines has raised constitutional, competition and technical concerns on a...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with