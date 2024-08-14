Delayed DOH payments force doctors to turn away poor patients — lawmaker

MANILA, Philippines — A House lawmaker has urged the Department of Health to ensure its timely payment of doctors serving indigent persons, pointing to delays in compensation as the reason why they turn away poor patients.

Rep. Elizaldy Co (Ako Bicol), House appropriations committee chairperson, said he has met with DOH officials to address indigent patients' difficulty requesting treatment under the Medical Assistance for Indigent Patients Program due to the delayed payments of doctors' fees.

“Hindi pwede ang sistemang mabagal ang pagbayad sa mga doktor. Kailangan nating tiyakin na ang ating mga doktor ay tumatanggap ng bayad sa tamang oras,” the lawmaker told officials, according to a news release.

(We cannot have a system that is delayed in paying doctors. We need to ensure that our doctors are paid on time.)

Co believes more medical professionals would join the program if payments were made immediately, but added that doctors should not "excuse themselves from treating patients covered by MAIPP payments."

To fast-track the release of payments to doctors, the lawmaker proposed for the DOH to use corporate credit cards to reduce the waiting time for doctor's fees.

The lawmaker also suggested the conversion of unpaid professional fees into tax credits, but noted this would require legislative action.

Co also proposed conducting a survey among physicians to identify those who are willing to accept payments under the indigent program. He said this would allow patients to select healthcare providers who agree with the payment terms of the program.

According to Co's news release, DOH officials vowed to create clearer guidelines for the program to address the delayed provision of doctor's fees.