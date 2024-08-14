2,115 lepto cases recorded, spiking after Carina

Doctors and nurses attend to patients as they convert a gym into a ward at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, as cases of leptospirosis ballooned after Typhoon Carina and southwest monsoon triggered severe flood events.

MANILA, Philippines — More than 2,100 leptospirosis cases have been recorded nationwide this year, with cases surging after the flooding caused by Typhoon Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon, the Department of Health (DOH) reported.

“Since the start of 2024 until Aug. 3, the total number of recorded leptospirosis cases (in the country) is now 2,115,” the DOH said.

The department said it may be lower by 23 percent compared to the 2,757 cases reported in the same period last year, but DOH epidemiologists said there could be late reports coming in.

Included in the department’s total leptospirosis cases were the 255 new cases from July 21 to Aug. 3. This is 17 percent higher than the 217 cases recorded in the previous weeks, or July 7 to 20.

DOH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said they expect a further increase in the numbers once the recently admitted cases in several hospitals are included.

“The leptospirosis patients being seen as of this immediate past weekend have not yet been listed in the epidemiologic data,” Domingo said. “There is already an increase in cases as reflected in operational (real-time) data, which will be recorded in the epidemiologic data a week or two after.”

Given the surge in cases, the DOH continues to navigate leptospirosis patients in Metro Manila to available beds via the DOH Leptospirosis Referral Lines (02) 8531-0037 and (0920) 283-2758.

The DOH also said antibiotic prophylaxis against leptospirosis is widely available by prescription. “The price freeze for doxycycline stays until Sept. 23, and there are free capsules nationwide at government health centers and hospitals,” the agency said.

“Those who had contact with floodwaters should not wait for symptoms to appear. Consult a doctor or health center immediately,” it said.

According to the DOH, the incubation period of leptospirosis ranges from two to 30 days, with a clinically observed average of seven to 14 days.

PRC assistance

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) said it has extended assistance to the San Lazaro Hospital that is also overwhelmed with the increase in admissions due to leptospirosis.

“The PRC has also begun reaching out to other hospitals that may require similar assistance, with San Lazaro Hospital being one of the primary facilities identified for potential support,” PRC said in a statement.

The PRC is prepared to extend its medical services, including the deployment of additional nursing staff, dialysis technicians, hospital beds and medical tents if necessary.

San Lazaro Hospital over the weekend was reported to be lacking in manpower and medicine due to a sudden increase in leptospirosis cases. Although the hospital has not yet reached its full capacity, it only has four hemodialysis machines for the use of patients. — Jose Rodel Clapano