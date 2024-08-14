^

Headlines

2,115 lepto cases recorded, spiking after Carina

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
August 14, 2024 | 12:00am
2,115 lepto cases recorded, spiking after Carina
Doctors and nurses attend to patients as they convert a gym into a ward at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, as cases of leptospirosis ballooned after Typhoon Carina and southwest monsoon triggered severe flood events.
STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — More than 2,100 leptospirosis cases have been recorded nationwide this year, with cases surging after the flooding caused by Typhoon Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon, the Department of Health (DOH) reported.

“Since the start of 2024 until Aug. 3, the total number of recorded leptospirosis cases (in the country) is now 2,115,” the DOH said.

The department said it may be lower by 23 percent compared to the 2,757 cases reported in the same period last year, but DOH epidemiologists said there could be late reports coming in.

Included in the department’s total leptospirosis cases were the 255 new cases from July 21 to Aug. 3. This is 17 percent higher than the 217 cases recorded in the previous weeks, or July 7 to 20.

DOH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said they expect a further increase in the numbers once the recently admitted cases in several hospitals are included.

“The leptospirosis patients being seen as of this immediate past weekend have not yet been listed in the epidemiologic data,” Domingo said. “There is already an increase in cases as reflected in operational (real-time) data, which will be recorded in the epidemiologic data a week or two after.”

Given the surge in cases, the DOH continues to navigate leptospirosis patients in Metro Manila to available beds via the DOH Leptospirosis Referral Lines (02) 8531-0037 and (0920) 283-2758.

The DOH also said antibiotic prophylaxis against leptospirosis is widely available by prescription. “The price freeze for doxycycline stays until Sept. 23, and there are free capsules nationwide at government health centers and hospitals,” the agency said.

“Those who had contact with floodwaters should not wait for symptoms to appear. Consult a doctor or health center immediately,” it said.

According to the DOH, the incubation period of leptospirosis ranges from two to 30 days, with a clinically observed average of seven to 14 days.

PRC assistance

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) said it has extended assistance to the San Lazaro Hospital that is also overwhelmed with the increase in admissions due to leptospirosis.

“The PRC has also begun reaching out to other hospitals that may require similar assistance, with San Lazaro Hospital being one of the primary facilities identified for potential support,” PRC said in a statement.

The PRC is prepared to extend its medical services, including the deployment of additional nursing staff, dialysis technicians, hospital beds and medical tents if necessary.

San Lazaro Hospital over the weekend was reported to be lacking in manpower and medicine due to a sudden increase in leptospirosis cases. Although the hospital has not yet reached its full capacity, it only has four hemodialysis machines for the use of patients. — Jose Rodel Clapano

vuukle comment

LEPTOSPIROSIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Heroes&rsquo; parade for Yulo, Olympians moved to Wednesday

Heroes’ parade for Yulo, Olympians moved to Wednesday

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Filipino gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo will receive a Presidential Medal of Merit while other athletes who...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo removed from office amid POGO hub scandal

Alice Guo removed from office amid POGO hub scandal

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has dismissed suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo from service due to her alleged involvement in...
Headlines
fbtw
No surprise if VP Sara faces impeachment &mdash; lawmaker

No surprise if VP Sara faces impeachment — lawmaker

By Cristina Chi | 13 hours ago
Key members of the House of Representatives have dismissed rumors that the lower chamber is readying an impeachment case against...
Headlines
fbtw
29 arrested, including foreign nationals, in Cavite scam operation

29 arrested, including foreign nationals, in Cavite scam operation

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has apprehended 29 individuals in Cavite who were working in a scam hub operated by foreign...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM chief disputes budget mishandling claims of Sara

DBM chief disputes budget mishandling claims of Sara

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman yesterday disputed Vice President Sara Duterte’s claim that the 2024 General Approriations...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DepEd chief gets tough vs bullying

DepEd chief gets tough vs bullying

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Alarmed by studies showing the Philippines as the “bullying capital” of the world and that Filipino youth are...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate OKs Archipelagic Sea Lanes bill on final reading

Senate OKs Archipelagic Sea Lanes bill on final reading

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
The Senate yesterday unanimously approved on third and final reading Senate Bill 2665, or the Archipelagic Sea Lanes bill,...
Headlines
fbtw
Transport strike to proceed today

Transport strike to proceed today

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The transport strike will proceed today as scheduled, after Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Romando Artes...
Headlines
fbtw
Group flags risks of lifting telco entry barriers

Group flags risks of lifting telco entry barriers

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The umbrella group of telco players in the Philippines has raised constitutional, competition and technical concerns on a...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with