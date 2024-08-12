Hospitals ready for rising cases of leptospirosis — DOH

Doctors and nurses attend to patients as they convert a gym into a ward at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, as cases of leptospirosis ballooned after Typhoon Carina and southwest monsoon triggered severe flood events.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) yesterday assured the public that, amid the rising number of leptospirosis cases, other hospitals are ready and capable to admit patients.

Dr. Alberto Domingo, DOH spokesman and assistant secretary, said the department continually assesses clinical, epidemiologic and logistics situation to effectively respond to anticipated rise in leptospirosis cases.

“To allow for prompt management, doctors and their suspect or probable leptospirosis patients are hereby advised to divert to nearby equally capable hospitals,” Domingo said in reaction to reports that San Lazaro Hospital (SLH) is facing manpower and medicine shortages due to a sudden rise in leptospirosis cases.

Although the SLH is yet to reach full capacity, doctors reported that they are starting to run out of medical staff as leptospirosis admissions rose to 57 Saturday.

According to hospital staff, SLH only has four hemodialysis machines and that only three nurses can operate these. Thus, a further rise in number of leptospirosis patients who would need dialysis will lead to a bigger problem.

Domingo said hospitals, other than the National Kidney and Transplant Institute and SLH, could also attend to leptospirosis patients.

The DOH previously issued a memorandum directing all hospitals in the National Capital Region to activate their surge capacity in anticipation of a possible rise in leptospirosis cases.

Meanwhile, the Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center (OMMC) is preparing for a possible spike in cases as the rainy season continues.

During a leptospirosis crisis management conference, OMMC director Aileen Lacsamana called on division chiefs to prepare the hospital’s resources and bed capacity to accommodate an anticipated rise in the number of patients.

“As public health care workers, we must be able to give the highest quality health care service to the public to the best of our capacity. The people need us, and we should be there to serve them regardless of their status in life,” Lacsamana said.

Data from the OMMC Department of Internal Medicine shows that the hospital has treated approximately 37 patients since Typhoon Carina hit. A significant portion of these cases comes from the fifth district of Manila, where OMMC is located. Most of the cases reported have been classified as mild.

Despite the current manageable situation, Lacsamana emphasized the importance of remaining vigilant and focused. She urged the medical staff to apply their training and experience to provide the best possible care to the public. — Mark Ernest Villeza