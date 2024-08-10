DOH: Health system can handle leptospirosis surge despite NKTI overcrowding

Doctors and nurses attend to patients as they convert a gym into a ward at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, as cases of leptospirosis ballooned after Typhoon Carina and southwest monsoon triggered severe flood events.

MANILA, Philippines — The influx of leptospirosis patients is straining resources of at least two Metro Manila hospitals, but the Department of Health maintains that the health system is still equipped to handle the rise in cases.

Health Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said the National Kidney Transplant Institute (NKTI) and San Lazaro Hospital are not the only institutions that can treat the bacterial blood infection acquired from contaminated flood water.

"We have a health system with many hospitals," Domingo said in Filipino in an interview with Radyo dzBB on Saturday. "There's East Avenue Medical Center, Philippine Heart Center, Orthopedic Center, and the list goes on."

The statement came following NKTI's request for additional doctors and nurses to attend to leptospirosis cases flocking to the medical center. On Thursday, August 8, it was reported that the hospital's gymnasium had been converted into a ward to accommodate patients.

"We do not have a shortage; we have many nurses and many doctors. They are just in other hospitals. We need to divert the patients," Domingo said in Filipino. "The health system can still handle it."

While patients with severe complications may require kidney dialysis due to inflammation , Domingo stressed that the NKTI is not the only hospital capable of providing dialysis.

"Dialysis is available in other hospitals as well," he said.

While the hospital is known for its kidney specialists, "dialysis is done in other hospitals," Domingo said.

Those exposed to floodwater in the past month and experiencing early symptoms of the infection, such as fever, red eyes, and headache, are advised to call a hotline (0920-283-2758) to be directed to a hospital with vacancies.

Domingo also cautioned those who waded through floods a month ago not to assume that their symptoms are merely a regular fever. They are still at risk even after a month due to the infection's long incubation period, he said.

In response to the surge in cases, the Philippine Red Cross has deployed 15 medical workers to support overburdened hospitals. The DOH has also sent an undisclosed number of personnel to the NKTI and San Lazaro Hospital, Domingo said.

The spike in leptospirosis cases followed the onslaught of Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon, which caused heavy rains and severe flooding, forcing many families to evacuate.

As of July 27, 1,444 leptospirosis cases and 162 deaths have been recorded, according to the DOH.