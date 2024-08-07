^

Marcos thumbs down halt of jeepney modernization implementation

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 7, 2024 | 3:53pm
Marcos thumbs down halt of jeepney modernization implementation
This photo shows traditional jeepneys.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program amid Senate calls to suspend its implementation.

In an ambush interview with the members of the press on Wednesday, Marcos said that the government must push through with the implementation of the program saying it was not rushed.

“I disagree with them because they say it was rushed…The modernization has been postponed seven times. Those who have been objecting or asking for suspension are in the minority,” Marcos said in an ambush interview in Pampanga. 

He also claimed that 80% of the public utility vehicles in the country have already consolidated. 

“So, papaano naman ‘yong 20%ang magde-decide 'yung buhay ng 100%,” Marcos said. 

(So, how can the 20% decide the fate of the 100%?)

On July 31, 22 senators signed Senate Resolution 1096 which urged the government to temporarily suspend the implementation of the now-called Public Transport Modernization Program until all the concerns of jeepney drivers and operators are addressed. 

The resolution highlighted that there were approximately 36,217 consolidated jeepneys

The senators argued that unconsolidated units are mainly due to the government's inadequate information campaign to educate drivers, operators, and transport groups about the program and the financial burden due to the prices of modern jeepneys. 

Modern jeepneys are estimated to cost P2.4 million. According to state-run banks Landbank of the Philippines and Development Bank of the Philippines, this amount will be challenging for jeepney drivers to afford.

“These small stakeholders, particularly the drivers, who remain unconsolidated, are effectively forced out of their livelihoods with most of them expressing that the only skill they have is driving,” the Senate resolution read. 

Since December 2023, transport groups PISTON and MANIBELA have been assailing the constitutionality of the memorandum circulars issued by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and the Department of Transportation in implementing the modernization program. 

They argued that the program violates certain constitutional rights — specifically their right to livelihood — as the government seeks to confiscate their source of income.

According to one of PISTON’s petitions, 140,000 PUV drivers and operators will be affected nationwide if the consolidation program is implemented.

Among the 140,000 is the 313 jeepney routes that will be impacted as most of the routes mostly do not have consolidated units.

One instance is the Cubao-Divisoria route, which according to PISTON only has 13 modern jeepneys operating.

In the Cubao-Divisoria route, 100 traditional jeepneys are expected to be phased out due to the consolidation program

However, despite the continuous petitions filed by the transport groups, the Supreme Court did not issue any order to halt the program’s implementation while it hears the petition.

