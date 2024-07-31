^

Senators seek PUVMP suspension until operators' concerns are addressed

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 31, 2024 | 1:33pm
Senators seek PUVMP suspension until operators' concerns are addressed
Under the program, jeepneys that are 15 years and older will be replaced by electric-powered or Euro 4 compliant vehicles.

MANILA, Philippines — The majority of senators signed a resolution seeking the suspension of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) until the concerns of drivers and transport cooperatives are solved. 

Sen. Raffy Tulfo previously stated that he would file the resolution, which Senate President Francis Escudero and other senators backed as well. 

The resolution, dated July 24 but released to the media on Wednesday, was signed by 22 out of 23 senators, with only Sen. Risa Hontiveros withholding her signature. 

“As it is hereby resolved, expressing the sense of the Senate of the Philippines to temporarily suspend the implementation of the Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP), formerly known as the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), pending the resolution of valid and urgent concerns raised by affected drivers, groups, unions and transport cooperatives with the end in view ensuring a more efficient and inclusive implementation of the PTMP,” Senate Resolution No. 1096 stated. 

The resolution cited the high number of consolidated jeepneys, which stood at around 36,217 units. 

The senators believed that “this high figure of unconsolidated units is primarily due to a) insufficiency of information drive on the part of the government to educate the drivers, operators and transport groups about the PTMP; and b) burden of financing the cost of modern PUVs, which greatly exceeds the financial capacity of drivers and operators.” 

The resolution also stated that the measure turned unconsolidated jeeps into colorum vehicles that run the risk of being fined. 

“These small stakeholders, particularly the drivers, who remain unconsolidated, are effectively forced out of their livelihoods with most of them expressing that the only skill they have is driving,” the resolution read. 

The senators also pointed out that the modern jeepney that the government is pushing are merely mini buses that came from other countries. 

The Department of Transportation must make more considerations and clarifications on the program in order to address the concerns of stakeholders, the resolution said. 

The PUVMP was carried over from the term of former president Rodrigo Duterte. Under the program, jeepneys over 15 years old will be phased out and replaced with modern, environmentally friendly jeeps. 

While many transport groups agree with the goal of the PUVMP, they decry the lack of support during its implementation. 

Jeeps that fit the government’s requirements to operate have been deemed too costly for small-time jeepney operators and drivers. Modern jeeps could reach up to P2.4 million per unit, according to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board. 

Transport group Piston also filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking for a temporary restraining order against the PUVMP. 

JEEP

PUVMP
