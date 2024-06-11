^

Transport groups to rally at SC for temporary halt on PUVMP

Ghio Ong, Bella Cariaso - Philstar.com
June 11, 2024 | 9:02am
Transport groups to rally at SC for temporary halt on PUVMP
Members of the transport group Manibela march towards the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and Land Transportation Office (LTO) main offices along East Avenue in Quezon City on June 10, 2024 to start their three-day transport strike against the public utility vehicle (PUV) registration and apprehension of unconsolidated passenger jeepneys
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — A protest action will be held on Tuesday in front of the Supreme Court to reiterate calls for the issuance of a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the public utility vehicle modernization program, according to Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) deputy secretary general Ruben Baylon.

Piston filed a petition against the PUVMP in December 2023.

The three-month extension given by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to unconsolidated public utility jeepneys ended on April 30.

Impounding of unconsolidated units, which are considered colorum or unauthorized PUVs, began mid-May.

Piston supports Manibela’s call to allow traditional jeepneys to operate for one year, as agreed during a House of Representatives hearing.

“Why is the LTFRB refusing to issue a memorandum circular to allow the operation of traditional jeepneys for one year?” Baylon asked.

Some Piston members were apprehended amid the crackdown on colorum PUJs, he noted. — Mark Ernest Villeza, Emmanuel Tupas, Helen Flores

