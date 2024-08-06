^

Alice Guo funded POGO hub despite raids, says senator

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 6, 2024 | 2:51pm
Alice Guo funded POGO hub despite raids, says senator
Composite photo shows Bamban Mayor Alice Guo at a Senate public hearing and the site of the raided POGO Zun Yuan Technology Inc. in Bamban, Tarlac.
Senate PRIB; Google Streetview

MANILA, Philippines — Alice Guo, the suspended mayor turned fugitive, continued to cover the expenses of Philippine offshore gaming operators even after authorities raided a hub, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said on Tuesday.

Hontiveros, who chairs the Senate panel probing POGOs, suggested that the finding is proof that the Bamban, Tarlac mayor was a "beneficial owner" of Zun Yuan Technology Inc., the site of which was raided twice over the past year.

"She continued to pay for the utilities, bills, and salaries of the workers at the POGO hub," Hontiveros said in Filipino on ANC's "Headstart."

During the Senate probe and in different statements, Guo has denied her alleged ties and involvement in the POGO hubs in her town.

On July 10, the Court of Appeals approved the petition of the Anti-Money Laundering Council to freeze 90 bank accounts, including those of Guo, other individuals connected to POGOs, and associated entities.

Some of the assets tied to Guo were also linked to the co-incorporators of Baofu Land Development, the firm that owns the land where the Bamban POGO hubs are located.

"She may not be the biggest fish in Bamban, but she is definitely a fish in that school, possibly extending to the ocean," Hontiveros said.

Zun Yuan was first raided in February 2023 for its alleged involvement in cryptocurrency scams. It was again raided in March 2024 due to alleged human trafficking activities.

In May, a raid resulted in the deportation of 165 of the 167 Chinese nationals who worked for Zun Yuan. Two of the foreign POGO workers faced charges in local courts.

Ongoing investigation

The preliminary investigation at the Department of Justice against Guo over a trafficking complaint is set to restart on Tuesday, August 6.

In the last phase of the investigation, Guo did not appear before the panel of prosecutors.

The presidential anti-crime commission's recent submission of a supplemental complaint adds four new witnesses to the probe, prompting the Justice department to extend it.

ALICE GUO

BAMBAN

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

POGO

RISA HONTIVEROS

TARLAC
