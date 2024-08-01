^

Headlines

For 'Buwan ng Wika,' Marcos urges Filipinos to love national language

Philstar.com
August 1, 2024 | 4:54pm
For 'Buwan ng Wika,' Marcos urges Filipinos to love national language
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. led the simultaneous bamboo and tree planting ceremony in San Mateo, Rizal on Tuesday (September 13, 2022).
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday called on Filipinos to love the country's national language for its role in enriching Filipinos' identity in commemoration of Buwan ng Wikang Pambansa.

"Ang okasyong ito ay nagsisilbing mahalagang paalala sa atin na mahalin ang wikang Filipino nang bukal sa ating puso at nanggagaling sa kamalayan na ang mga wikang minana ay nagtatanghal ng ating kahanga-hangang pagkakakilanlan bilang isang lipi,” Marcos said in his message for the month-long celebration observed every year.

(This occasion serves as an important reminder for us to love the Filipino language wholeheartedly and with the understanding that the languages we have inherited celebrate our remarkable identity as a people.)

Proclamation No. 1041, s. 1997 designates August as the Buwan ng Wikang Pambansa.

It coincides with the birth month of the late President Manuel L. Quezon, considered the father of the Philippine national language. Quezon was born on Aug. 19, 1878

“Subalit ang Buwan ng Wikang Pambansa ay hindi lamang isang paalala; ito ay isa ring paanyaya na patuloy nating mahalin at pagyamanin ang ating mga wika. Hitik ang ating panitikan ng mga obrang tiyak na magpapalalim ng ating pag-ibig sa bayan at makapanghihikayat sa bagong henerasyon na tangkilikin din ang sariling atin,” the president said.

(However, the National Language Month is not just a reminder; it is also an invitation to continue loving and enriching our languages. Our literature is rich with works that will surely deepen our love for the country and inspire the new generation to appreciate what is truly ours.)

vuukle comment

BUWAN NG WIKA

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

MARCOS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
China says Philippines risks 'greater insecurity' after US military aid pledge

China says Philippines risks 'greater insecurity' after US military aid pledge

10 hours ago
China on Wednesday warned the Philippines it risks "greater insecurity for itself", after the United States said it would...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-police chief Albayalde ready for ICC

Ex-police chief Albayalde ready for ICC

By Janvic Mateo | 9 hours ago
Former Philippine National Police chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde is ready to face the Office of the Prosecutor of the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Alfredo Pascual resigns as DTI chief

Alfredo Pascual resigns as DTI chief

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
DTI Secretary Alfred Pascual has resigned from his post.
Headlines
fbtw
Drug smuggling raps filed vs Polong Duterte, Sara&rsquo;s husband

Drug smuggling raps filed vs Polong Duterte, Sara’s husband

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte, former Bureau of Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon and lawyer Manases Carpio...
Headlines
fbtw
Pascual quits as DTI chief

Pascual quits as DTI chief

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual has resigned from his Cabinet post, the Presidential Communications Office announced ye...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No national master plan for flooding, admits DPWH

No national master plan for flooding, admits DPWH

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) admitted that there was no national master plan yet to address floods in...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Fair weather expected across Philippines on Thursday

Fair weather expected across Philippines on Thursday

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
The Philippines is anticipated to have fair weather conditions on Thursday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.
Headlines
fbtw
Typhoons forming closer to coast due to climate change &mdash; study

Typhoons forming closer to coast due to climate change — study

10 hours ago
Typhoons in Southeast Asia are forming closer to coastlines, intensifying more rapidly and lasting longer over land due to...
Headlines
fbtw
House orders arrest of Michael Yang

House orders arrest of Michael Yang

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
The House of Representatives ordered the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s adviser for economic affairs Michael...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with