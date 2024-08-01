For 'Buwan ng Wika,' Marcos urges Filipinos to love national language

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. led the simultaneous bamboo and tree planting ceremony in San Mateo, Rizal on Tuesday (September 13, 2022).

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday called on Filipinos to love the country's national language for its role in enriching Filipinos' identity in commemoration of Buwan ng Wikang Pambansa.

"Ang okasyong ito ay nagsisilbing mahalagang paalala sa atin na mahalin ang wikang Filipino nang bukal sa ating puso at nanggagaling sa kamalayan na ang mga wikang minana ay nagtatanghal ng ating kahanga-hangang pagkakakilanlan bilang isang lipi,” Marcos said in his message for the month-long celebration observed every year.

(This occasion serves as an important reminder for us to love the Filipino language wholeheartedly and with the understanding that the languages we have inherited celebrate our remarkable identity as a people.)

Proclamation No. 1041, s. 1997 designates August as the Buwan ng Wikang Pambansa.

It coincides with the birth month of the late President Manuel L. Quezon, considered the father of the Philippine national language. Quezon was born on Aug. 19, 1878

“Subalit ang Buwan ng Wikang Pambansa ay hindi lamang isang paalala; ito ay isa ring paanyaya na patuloy nating mahalin at pagyamanin ang ating mga wika. Hitik ang ating panitikan ng mga obrang tiyak na magpapalalim ng ating pag-ibig sa bayan at makapanghihikayat sa bagong henerasyon na tangkilikin din ang sariling atin,” the president said.

(However, the National Language Month is not just a reminder; it is also an invitation to continue loving and enriching our languages. Our literature is rich with works that will surely deepen our love for the country and inspire the new generation to appreciate what is truly ours.)