Tulfo to seek suspension of PUVMP

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 23, 2024 | 6:11pm
Tulfo to seek suspension of PUVMP
Sen, Raffy Tulfo speaks about public utility vehicle at a Senate hearing.
Raffy Tulfo In Action / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Raffy Tulfo is set to file a resolution seeking to suspend the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP). 

During the Senate Committee on Public Services on Tuesday, Senate President Francis Escudero urged Tulfo to submit a resolution after the latter expressed concern over the allegedly failed implementation of the PUVMP. 

Escudero said that he had long opposed the PUVMP, saying that it was hastily implemented. He also pointed out that no matter how much PUVMP drivers worked, they would not be able to afford the required models of jeepney. 

Tulfo said he would file the resolution so that the Senate could immediately pass it. 

“Ako po ay maghahain ng resolusyon para suspendihin po itong PUVMP and susuportahan naman po ako ng mga kasamahan ko sa Senado, majority, minority, and even the Senate President – then so be it,” said Tulfo. 

(I will pass a resolution to suspend the PUVMP and my colleagues in the Senate support me,  majority, minority, and even the Senate President – then so be it.) 

The Senate President said he would help Tulfo get the required signatures

The PUVMP, a carryover program of the previous administration, is a long-delayed plan to modernize the country’s jeepney systems. However, many transport groups have opposed the measure, arguing that they could not afford it and thousands would lose livelihoods following its implementation.

