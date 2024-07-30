^

Headlines

Supreme Court: FDA has mandate to regulate tobacco's health aspects

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 30, 2024 | 1:45pm
Supreme Court: FDA has mandate to regulate tobacco's health aspects
The Supreme Court has clarified the role of the food and drug regulator in regulating tobacco in its latest ruling.
SC, file / stock photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has ruled that regulating the health aspects of tobacco products falls within the mandate of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The ruling, written by Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, upheld the court's 2021 decision denying the motions for reconsideration filed by the Philippine Tobacco Institute Inc. (PTI) and Rep. Edcel C. Lagman (Albay 1st District), as stated in the SC’s press release on Tuesday.

According to Republic Act 9711 or the Food and Drug Administration Act, the FDA is granted regulatory authority over all health products.

The implementing rules and regulations of the law further specified that the Department of Health is tasked with regulating tobacco products through the FDA.

The PTI challenged this provision, arguing that the Inter-Agency Committee on Tobacco (IAC-Tobacco) has exclusive jurisdiction over tobacco products, including their health aspects.

Initially, the Regional Trial Court ruled in favor of PTI. However, the Supreme Court reversed this decision in 2021, declaring that the IAC-Tobacco does not have sole jurisdiction over tobacco products and the tobacco industry.

PTI and Lagman then filed motions for reconsideration with the high court, which were also denied.

In rejecting their appeals, the Supreme Court said the IAC-Tobacco does not hold exclusive jurisdiction over tobacco products and the industry.

The court further stated that all products affecting health, including tobacco products, are under the FDA’s mandate to ensure the safety, efficacy, purity, and quality of health products.

The decision aligns with the Philippines’ commitments under the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control. The convention obliges countries to prioritize public health protection, including implementing tobacco control measures aimed at reducing tobacco use and exposure to tobacco smoke.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

SMOKING

SUPREME COURT

TOBACCO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SolGen: Philippines won't stop ICC from interviewing drug war suspects

SolGen: Philippines won't stop ICC from interviewing drug war suspects

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
“The ICC prosecutor can do that voluntarily by himself, directly talking to these five people,” Solicitor General...
Headlines
fbtw
Solicitor General asks court to oust Guo from mayor&rsquo;s post

Solicitor General asks court to oust Guo from mayor’s post

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
The Office of the Solicitor General is seeking the removal from office of suspended Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo on the...
Headlines
fbtw
Roque admits ties to firm that owns raided Benguet house with alleged POGO workers

Roque admits ties to firm that owns raided Benguet house with alleged POGO workers

By Jean Mangaluz | 21 hours ago
Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque denied that he owns the raided property in Tuba, Benguet where two alleged Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Vice President Sara cries &lsquo;political harassment&rsquo; over removal of police security

Vice President Sara cries ‘political harassment’ over removal of police security

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 15 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte decried “political harassment” and called out Philippine National Police chief Gen....
Headlines
fbtw
Oil spill set to reach Metro Manila today

Oil spill set to reach Metro Manila today

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
The oil spill from the sunken MT Terra Nova last week would reach Metro Manila today, the University of the Philippines Marine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DBM submits proposed P6.3 trillion budget to House

DBM submits proposed P6.3 trillion budget to House

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management formally turned over yesterday the proposed P6.352-trillion national budget for 2025...
Headlines
fbtw
Fuel prices cut today

Fuel prices cut today

By Brix Lelis | 15 hours ago
Following mixed adjustments last week, oil companies are set to lower pump prices of petroleum products by as much as P0.85...
Headlines
fbtw
Donors support Damayan fund drive; relief set

Donors support Damayan fund drive; relief set

15 hours ago
Kindhearted donors once again heeded the call of The Philippine STAR’s Operation Damayan to raise funds for families...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines retains 52nd spot in world competitiveness

Philippines retains 52nd spot in world competitiveness

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
The Philippines remains at 52nd place out of 67 economies in overall competitiveness, although it improved three spots in...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with