Classes, gov't work suspended anew in NCR, Calabarzon, Central Luzon

Philstar.com
July 24, 2024 | 6:57pm
Classes, gov't work suspended anew in NCR, Calabarzon, Central Luzon
Residents rescue other stranded residents as flood waters continue to rise at Barangay Bagong Silangan in Quezon City due to torrential rain brought by tropical cyclone Carina and southwest monsoon on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang declared on Wednesday that work in all government offices and classes at all levels have been suspended anew in Central Luzon, Calabarzon and the National Capital Region.

The areas have been hard hit by torrential monsoon rains that set off flashfloods and landslides, prompting evacuations, rescue and relief operations.

"In view of the continuous rainfall brought by the Southwest Monsoon and Typhoon 'Carina', and to aid in the rescue, recover, relief, rehabilitation efforts of the government and the private sector, work in government offices and classes at all levels in Regions III, IV-A and the National Capital Region are hereby suspended on 25 July 2024," the Office of the Executive Secretary said in a memo.

Statement from the Palace as of Wednesday afternoon, July 24, 2024.

Suspension of work in private companies will be up to their respective management.

VIEW: List of class suspensions for Thursday, July 25.

Metro Manila, meanwhile, has been placed under state of calamity due to the combined effects of Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon (habagat). — Jean Mangaluz

