Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 25 due to southwest monsoon, 'Carina'

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 24, 2024 | 5:38pm
A bus stalls in the middle of E. Rodriguez Avenue while rescue personnel from the QCDRRMO and Barangay Damayan Lagi in Quezon City ferry stranded commuters and residents across the heavy flood due to torrential rains brought by Typhoon Carina and the habagat on July 24, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units (LGUs) have suspended work and classes in all levels on Thursday (July 25) amid the heavy rains caused by Super Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) and the southwest monsoon. 

Cyclone Carina has developed into a super typhoon on Thursday afternoon while heading towards Taiwan, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

Here are the LGUs who have declared government work and class suspensions: 

Metro Manila 

  • Caloocan City 
  • San Juan City 
  • Manila 
  • Mandaluyong 
  • Quezon City 
  • Taguig 

Outside Metro Manila 

  • Malolos, Bulacan 

