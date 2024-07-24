Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 25 due to southwest monsoon, 'Carina'
July 24, 2024 | 5:38pm
MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units (LGUs) have suspended work and classes in all levels on Thursday (July 25) amid the heavy rains caused by Super Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) and the southwest monsoon.
Cyclone Carina has developed into a super typhoon on Thursday afternoon while heading towards Taiwan, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.
Here are the LGUs who have declared government work and class suspensions:
Metro Manila
- Caloocan City
- San Juan City
- Manila
- Mandaluyong
- Quezon City
- Taguig
Outside Metro Manila
- Malolos, Bulacan
