Walang Pasok: Palace suspends afternoon gov't work in NCR due to 'Carina'

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 23, 2024 | 3:10pm
File photo of rain
Philstar.com / Stock

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended classes and government office work in Metro Manila  on Tuesday afternoon following inclement weather brought by Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) and the southwest monsoon.

The announcement was made on the Presidential Communications Office’s Facebook page.

“Sinuspinde ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ang pasok sa government offices at lahat ng antas ng paaralan sa National Capital Region mula 2:00 p.m. ngayong July 23, 2024 dahil sa patuloy na pag-ulan na dulot ng bagyong #CarinaPH at Southwest Monsoon,” Palace said.

(President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. suspended work at government offices and classes on all levels in schools inside the National Capital Region this 2:00 p.m. this July 23, 2024 because of continuous rains caused by Typhoon #CarinaPH and the Southwest Monsoon.)

"Carina" has prompted the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration to raise wind signal warnings in several areas across the country.

The typhoon has enhanced the southwest monsoon, triggering rains across western Luzon.

CARINA

CARINAPH

WALANG PASOK
