^

Headlines

SC: Conviction required in compensation for unjust imprisonment

Nillicent Bautista - The Philippine Star
July 14, 2024 | 12:00am
SC: Conviction required in compensation for unjust imprisonment
Convened as a whole, the SC affirmed the decision of the Department of Justice Board of Claims to deny the compensation claim of Main Mohammad, who was released after his acquittal for two counts of murder and piracy.
BusinessWorld / File

MANILA, Philippines — A conviction is necessary before an individual can claim compensation for unjust imprisonment, according to the Supreme Court in a decision promulgated on Feb. 27 but released last Friday.

Convened as a whole, the SC affirmed the decision of the Department of Justice Board of Claims to deny the compensation claim of Main Mohammad, who was released after his acquittal for two counts of murder and piracy.

Court records show Mohammad was arrested, detained and charged for the offenses in 2017. The charges, however, were dismissed in 2019 after the prosecution failed to provide a witness who could identify Mohammad as the same person charged in the information.

Mohammad then filed a compensation claim before the Board of Claims in Zamboanga City, invoking Section 3 (a) of Republic Act 7309 or an Act Creating a Board of Claims Under the Department of Justice for Victims of Unjust Imprisonment or Detention and Victims of Violent Crimes and for Other Purposes.

The law grants compensation to individuals “unjustly accused, convicted and imprisoned but subsequently released by virtue of a judgment of acquittal.”

In filing the compensation claim, Mohammad argued that the conjunction “and” in Section 3(a) should be construed as “or” to avoid injustice to persons unjustly prosecuted and subsequently acquitted by the court.

The Board of Claims denied his claim, noting that “prior conviction in the trial court and subsequent release from detention due to acquittal on appeal” are required for compensation claims to be granted.

The Justice Secretary affirmed the decision of the Board of Claims, prompting Mohammad to bring his petition before the high court.

In denying the petition, the SC ruled that to be granted the compensation under Section 3(a) of RA 7309, an individual must have been “unjustly accused, convicted of the offense, imprisoned due to his conviction and subsequently acquitted by a judgment.”

The SC noted that “all the elements are cumulative rather than alternative since the conjunctive word ‘and’ indicates the union of words or phrases.”

In Mohammad’s case, the SC said there was no conviction since the charges were dismissed.

“A determination of the existence of an unjust accusation, conviction and imprisonment may only be done when the accused is convicted but is later on acquitted on appeal,” the decision read.

vuukle comment

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
China rejects 2016 arbitral ruling, calls for dialogue with Philippines

China rejects 2016 arbitral ruling, calls for dialogue with Philippines

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 7 hours ago
On the eighth anniversary of the landmark 2016 arbitral award favoring the Philippines in the South China Sea conflict, China...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines logs over 3 million tourist arrivals in first half of 2024

Philippines logs over 3 million tourist arrivals in first half of 2024

By Rosette Adel | 10 hours ago
The Department of Tourism on Thursday reported that the international visitor arrivals of the country reached over three million...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines eyes &lsquo;Taylor Swift concert-ready&rsquo; stadium in Clark completed by 2028

Philippines eyes ‘Taylor Swift concert-ready’ stadium in Clark completed by 2028

By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Clark International Airport and Corp., the developer of Clark aviation complex, on Friday said that it is planning to build...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate issues arrest orders vs Alice Guo, several others

Senate issues arrest orders vs Alice Guo, several others

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 14 hours ago
After skipping the Senate investigation into the alleged criminal activities of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs),...
Headlines
fbtw
No place to hide: World gets smaller for Quiboloy

No place to hide: World gets smaller for Quiboloy

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The world of alleged human trafficker and sex offender Apollo Quiboloy is getting smaller as authorities have vowed to exhaust...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

PCG hits mockery of arbitral ruling

By Ghio Ong | 36 minutes ago
Deluded into believing that its military and economic might “can make its actions right,” China continues its “blatant disregard” for the 2016 arbitral ruling that nullified its vast sea claims...
Headlines
fbtw

More lawmakers decry ‘designated survivor’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 36 minutes ago
Senators from the two-member minority bloc slammed Vice President Sara Duterte for her remarks that she is appointing herself a “designated survivor.”
Headlines
fbtw
Government observes growth in tourism spending, investments in 2023

Government observes growth in tourism spending, investments in 2023

By Ghio Ong | 36 minutes ago
The government saw a surge in spending by tourists within the Philippines, as well as investments and spending by the government...
Headlines
fbtw

NSA’s Año vows to end NPA during President Marcos term

By Michael Punongbayan | 36 minutes ago
Again setting a self-imposed deadline, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año has renewed his vow to end the country’s insurgency problem, this time within the next four years of the current adminis...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with