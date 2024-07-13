^

OVP silent on Sara Duterte's 'designated survivor' remark

Sheila Crisostomo - Philstar.com
July 13, 2024 | 10:29am
Photo of Vice President Sara Duterte in Cebu City taken on June 29, 2024.
Facebook / Inday Sara Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Vice President (OVP) remained mum on the pronouncement of Vice President Sara Duterte that she is the “designated survivor.” 

Reporters specifically asked if Duterte was insinuating a security threat in the upcoming event. A staff member of the OVP said the question would be relayed to the vice president, but no statement was issued yesterday.

The vice president’s statement drew various reactions from different sectors, as the Netflix television series “Designated Survivor” had all government officials – from the president down to other agency heads – killed after a massive explosion.

The country has no rule in connection with the designated survivor.

In the United States, the designated survivor role is assigned to someone in the Cabinet who must sit out the president’s State of the Union Address – or SOTU – to ensure the continuity of leadership in case the president and all of the constitutional successors are killed or incapacitated in a terrorist attack or catastrophic event.

Last Tuesday, Duterte also skipped the opening ceremony of the Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City even if the Department of Education (DepEd) was the primary government agency tasked to lead the event in partnership with the Cebu provincial government.

It was supposed to be the first time that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Duterte were to meet in person following her resignation as DepEd secretary last June 19.

Duterte will formally end her term as education secretary on July 19. She will be replaced by Sen. Sonny Angara. — Elizabeth Marcelo, Emmanuel Tupas, Cecille Suerte Felipe 

