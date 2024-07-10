^

Headlines

Warrant issued for police officer who rammed protesters in 2016

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 10, 2024 | 7:00pm
Warrant issued for police officer who rammed protesters in 2016
Members of the Manila Police District officers and protesters clashed as the latter conducted a protest rally from Kalaw to the US Embassy in commemoration of Labor Day on May 1, 2024.
The STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — A Manila court has ordered the arrest of a police officer who ran over protesters during a violent dispersal at the US Embassy in October 2016.

In an order issued on June 26, Manila Metropolitan Trial Court (MTC) Branch 7 issued an arrest warrant for Police Staff Sergeant Franklin Kho on charges of three counts of attempted homicide.

The court has also set the bail at P36,000 for each count.

The arraignment and pre-trial of the case are scheduled for Sept. 2, 2024.

The "dispersal," condemned by the Commission on Human Rights and other rights groups, resulted in 50 activists being injured when Kho ran them over with a police vehicle.

In response, Kho said that he committed the act for “self-preservation.”

Footage of the incident shows the police officer accelerating forward and then reversing to hit the protesters.

At least one activist was pinned under the vehicle after being run over.

vuukle comment

ACTIVISM

HUMAN RIGHTS

POLICE

PROTEST

US EMBASSY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Boying Remulla returns: Justice chief's first public outing in 4 months

Boying Remulla returns: Justice chief's first public outing in 4 months

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla on Wednesday attended a Department of Justice event, marking his first public...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC lawyer: Davao police chief part of drug war

ICC lawyer: Davao police chief part of drug war

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
His latest appointment as Davao City’s police chief is a homecoming of sorts for Police Col. Lito Patay.
Headlines
fbtw
Sara a no-show at Palaro rites in Cebu

Sara a no-show at Palaro rites in Cebu

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
Vice President and outgoing Education Secretary Sara Duterte was a no-show at the opening ceremony of the Palarong Pambansa...
Headlines
fbtw
Arrest warrants for key drug war figures expected from ICC this year

Arrest warrants for key drug war figures expected from ICC this year

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
International Criminal Court Assistant Counsel Kristina Conti expressed confidence that arrest warrants, particularly for...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Senate hearing on POGOs in Tarlac, Pampanga
play

LIVE: Senate hearing on POGOs in Tarlac, Pampanga

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality on Wednesday resumes the joint hearing on resolutions...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No military facilities under Philippines-Japan pact

No military facilities under Philippines-Japan pact

By Pia Lee-Brago | 20 hours ago
There is nothing in the Philippines-Japan Reciprocal Access Agreement that sets the legal foundation for the establishment...
Headlines
fbtw
Cayetano vs Binay: Reconciliation talks eyed

Cayetano vs Binay: Reconciliation talks eyed

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 20 hours ago
Senate majority leader Francis Tolentino said the ethics committee which he heads will first sit down with Senators Nancy...
Headlines
fbtw
BRP Sierra Madre will remain in Ayungin, period &ndash; Navy

BRP Sierra Madre will remain in Ayungin, period – Navy

By Michael Punongbayan | 20 hours ago
Despite China’s muscle-flexing in Ayungin Shoal where its “monster” coast guard vessel occasionally appears...
Headlines
fbtw
Mandatory population census starts next week

Mandatory population census starts next week

By Louella Desiderio | 20 hours ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority, which is set to begin a nationwide population census next week, is reminding the public...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines-US civil nuclear agreement enters into force

Philippines-US civil nuclear agreement enters into force

By Brix Lelis | 20 hours ago
A landmark agreement that lays the legal framework for potential Philippine nuclear power projects with US providers has entered...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with