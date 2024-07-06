^

Philippines' key defense pact with Japan nearly finalized

Michael Punongbayan - Philstar.com
July 6, 2024 | 1:59pm
Philippines' key defense pact with Japan nearly finalized
Philippine marines march between Philippine and Japanese flags prior to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's (not pictured) arrival for a wreath-laying ceremony at Jose Rizal's monument in Manila on November 3, 2023.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya said discussions on the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) are almost complete and the prospect of the deal getting signed is bright.

“I’m pleased to see that our Reciprocal Access Agreement negotiation is now close to conclusion,” he said in a speech on Thursday at the celebration of the 70th anniversary of Japan Self Defense Force.

“Once concluded, the RAA will facilitate mutual visits between our forces to further promote our security cooperation,” he added.

The accord would create the legal basis for the countries to send defense personnel to each other's territory for training and other operations.

He later told reporters Japan remains seriously concerned about China’s “repeated acts that obstruct freedom of navigation and increased tension in the region, including the recent dangerous behavior that resulted in danger, in damage to the Philippine vessels and to the injuries to Filipinos on board.”

He also said Tokyo “is concerned by unlawful maritime claims and steadfastly opposes the dangerous and coercive use of coast guard and maritime militia vessels in the South China Sea.”

“Japan’s position has been very consistent on this matter. The issues surrounding the South China Sea are matters of legitimate concern of the international community that directly affect regional peace and stability,” Endo stressed.

“It is only natural for Japan to express serious concern if and when China’s behavior in the South China Sea is dangerous and aggressive,” he explained.

At the same event, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año thanked the Japanese military for its continuing support in the face of China’s aggression.

“On behalf of a grateful Filipino nation, I thank the JSDF for extending its service to the Philippines by offering support and assistance in terms of promoting and maintaining peace and stability in our jurisdictions and the region, bolstering our defense posture and upgrading of equipment, expanding aids in humanitarian assistance and disaster response, among other important pursuits,” Año said.

“We are equally appreciative of your continued calls and firm stance for nations to respect, abide by and act based on international laws and rules-based international orders,” he added.

Año, a former AFP chief, said the Philippines hopes to continue working hand in hand with Japan on various aspects, including creating a conducive environment for peaceful dialogue and consultations as well as boosting the AFP’s capability and readiness to protect the country’s rights and interests.

He expressed hope the Philippines and Japan would continue “working closely with the international community to ensure that the region remains a zone of peace, freedom and cooperation.”

“As we celebrate this achievement, we gladly look forward to the future of our defense relations and national security – one that is committed to sustaining a stable and peaceful region amid growing global pressure,” he said.

“Rest assured, the Philippines’ commitment remains: that we will work to expand and forge stronger partnerships with Japan to continually give rise to a region living and thriving in peace and prosperity,” he maintained.

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
