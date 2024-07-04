Angara discusses education solutions with Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — Newly appointed Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sonny Angara on Wednesday revealed that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with him over the weekend, when the chief executive shared his ideas on addressing the problem of the education sector.

He said the president also asked him about his plans if he will be appointed to the DepEd.

Angara described the interview as a little informal after a concert in Malacañang.

He vowed to also work on addressing the overloading of teachers as DepEd has started offering items for nonteaching personnel to unload teachers and allow them to focus on their teaching.

On the K-12, Angara said he would “follow whatever policy direction is set by Congress as the highest policy-setting body.”

He also noted “President Marcos wants us to improve our low scores in PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) and curriculum improvement.”

The new DepEd chief received the endorsements of key educational organizations, including the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations and the Philippine Association of Colleges and Universities, according to the Presidential Communications Office.

Lawmakers also praised Marcos’ move to appoint Angara to the vacated post, saying it was a “wise choice” made by the chief executive with the senator’s slew of credentials and expertise in the field of education, as told by the chairman of the House appropriations committee Rep. Zaldy Co.

“With Senator Angara at the helm of DepEd, I am confident that we will see enhanced cooperation between the government and educational institutions,” Bagong Henerasyon Rep. Bernadette Herrera said. “This collaborative approach is essential to achieving our goal of providing every Filipino child with access to quality education.” – Delon Porcalla