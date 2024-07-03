REPLAY: Panel hearing on new Senate building

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Committee on Accounts led the hearing on the review of the new Senate building (NSB) project on Wednesday.

The panel, which is chaired by Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, reviewed the progress of the NSB project in Taguig City weeks after Senate President Francis Escudero ordered the suspension of its construction work upon discovery of an increase in costs amounting to over P20 billion.

The Department of Public Works and Highways was asked by the Senate panel to submit documents related to the NSB construction.

