'Transparency strategy' exposes China's bullying in WPS — PCG spox

Louella Desiderio, Cecille Suerte Felipe - Philstar.com
June 22, 2024 | 9:33am
This frame grab from handout video taken on June 17, 2024 and released by the Armed Forces of the Philippines Public Affairs Office on June 19 shows China coast guard personnel (C) appearing to wield bladed weapons during an incident off Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea. The Philippine military said on June 19 the Chinese coast guard rammed and boarded Filipino navy boats in a violent confrontation in the South China Sea this week in which a Filipino sailor lost a thumb. China defended its actions, with its foreign ministry saying on Wednesday that "no direct measures" were taken against Filipino personnel.
Photo by handout / Armed Forces of the Philippines-Public Affairs Office / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s “transparency strategy” appears to be “gaining traction” as more countries have become aware of China’s bullying tactics, Philippine Coast Guard Commodore Jay Tarriela said on X.

“We have received greater support from like-minded states who are willing to assist us in our modernization efforts, including the enhancement of our military and coast guard capabilities,” Tarriela said.

“President Bongbong Marcos has inherited a nation from his predecessor that lacks information on China’s continued aggression, despite Duterte’s attempts to forge closer ties with Beijing. This situation has been worsened by the spread of fake news and misinformation,” he said.

“Additionally, it is challenging for him to seek support from the international community if we remain silent in the face of China’s bullying and aggression,” he explained.

Despite the release of photos and video recording of the violent disruption of last Monday’s resupply mission, China continues to insist Filipinos were to blame for the incident.

“The Philippine side has been calling white black and falsely accusing China,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in a statement yesterday.

“This is sheer provocation and has no justification whatsoever,” he said.

“Ren’ai Jiao is part of China’s Nansha Qundao and it is Chinese territory,” Lin said.

“The Philippine side illegally intruded the waters of Ren’ai Jiao without China’s permission, which violated international law and the spirit of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea. This is sheer provocation and has no justification whatsoever,” he said. — Michael Punongbayan, Pia Lee Brago, Cecille Suerte-Felipe, Ghio Ong, Ed Amoroso

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
