DFA confirms Pinay death in Hajj pilgrimage

The DFA said it has sent a team to the Philippine embassy in Saudi Arabia to assist Filipinos in this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed yesterday that a 37-year-old Filipina has died due to extremely hot weather conditions while attending the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Reports said the woman, based in Riyadh, died on June 16 and was buried several days later. She was among the more than 1,000 casualties.

“So far, only one female Riyadh-based Filipino pilgrim died of natural causes (heatstroke) in Makkah,” a report by GMA News quoting DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said.

