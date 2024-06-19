^

Sara Duterte resigns as DepEd secretary

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
June 19, 2024 | 3:00pm
Sara Duterte resigns as DepEd secretary
In this May 16, 2024 Facebook post shows Vice President Sara Duterte during her Matatag curriculum pilot visit at Doña Aurora National High School in Baguio City.
Facebook / Inday Sara Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte has tendered her resignation as Department of Education secretary, dislodging herself from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s Cabinet after a tense year of flaring political tensions between both of their families.

The Presidential Communications Office announced Duterte's resignation as DepEd secretary and vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict on social media on Wednesday.

Duterte went to Malacañang to submit her resignation in person.

"She declined to give a reason why. She will continue to serve as Vice President," the PCO said.

Public approval of the vice president and former DepEd secretary dipped in the latter half of 2023 after her P650 million request for confidential funds set off a word war with opposition lawmakers and progressive groups.

Duterte had defended the confidential and intelligence funds as a necessary measure, branding its critics as "enemies of the people" and saying education was "intertwined with national security."
 
 Story to follow.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

DEPED

EDUCATION

SARA DUTERTE
