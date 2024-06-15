Padilla seeks Senate probe into police actions in Quiboloy raid

Senator Robin Padilla answers queries from the media regarding the Senate investigation on Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy during a press briefing at the Legacy Hall of the Senate in Pasay City on March 7, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Robinhood Padilla is calling for a Senate investigation into the alleged “unnecessary and excessive force” used by the Philippine National Police (PNP) during the raids on the properties of fugitive pastor Apollo Quiboloy on June 10.

“Was there a violation of the PNP’s policy to respect human rights when its operatives conducted an operation on the KOJC (Kingdom of Jesus Christ) premises in Davao City last June 10?” asked Padilla.

“In serving warrants, law enforcement should take into consideration the totality of the situation at hand which should not in any way violate the dignity of persons,” Padilla said in a resolution he will file on June 18.

The resolution seeks to direct the appropriate Senate committee to conduct an investigation in aid of legislation on the alleged unnecessary and excessive force by the PNP members in the June 10 operation.

Padilla said no less than Article II Section 4 of the 1987 Constitution “imposes upon the Government the primary duty to serve and protect the people” while Article II Section 11 of the Constitution “is a recognition of the State’s high regard to the dignity of every person with a guarantee of full respect for human rights.”

Former president Rodrigo Duterte, Quiboloy’s ally, has earlier described as “overkill” the police operations to serve warrants of arrest against the evangelist, which the PNP disputes. — Cecille Suerte Felipe, Diana Lhyd Suelto