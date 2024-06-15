^

Headlines

Padilla seeks Senate probe into police actions in Quiboloy raid

Emmanuel Tupas, Edith Regalado - Philstar.com
June 15, 2024 | 9:22am
Padilla seeks Senate probe into police actions in Quiboloy raid
Senator Robin Padilla answers queries from the media regarding the Senate investigation on Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy during a press briefing at the Legacy Hall of the Senate in Pasay City on March 7, 2024.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Robinhood Padilla is calling for a Senate investigation into the alleged “unnecessary and excessive force” used by the Philippine National Police (PNP) during the raids on the properties of fugitive pastor Apollo Quiboloy on June 10.

“Was there a violation of the PNP’s policy to respect human rights when its operatives conducted an operation on the KOJC (Kingdom of Jesus Christ) premises in Davao City last June 10?” asked Padilla.

“In serving warrants, law enforcement should take into consideration the totality of the situation at hand which should not in any way violate the dignity of persons,” Padilla said in a resolution he will file on June 18.

The resolution seeks to direct the appropriate Senate committee to conduct an investigation in aid of legislation on the alleged unnecessary and excessive force by the PNP members in the June 10 operation.

Padilla said no less than Article II Section 4 of the 1987 Constitution “imposes upon the Government the primary duty to serve and protect the people” while Article II Section 11 of the Constitution “is a recognition of the State’s high regard to the dignity of every person with a guarantee of full respect for human rights.” 

Former president Rodrigo Duterte, Quiboloy’s ally, has earlier described as “overkill” the police operations to serve warrants of arrest against the evangelist, which the PNP disputes. — Cecille Suerte Felipe, Diana Lhyd Suelto

vuukle comment

APOLLO QUIBOLOY

ROBIN PADILLA

RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
First Lady says she drank from Chiz's glass in 'mischievous' bet

First Lady says she drank from Chiz's glass in 'mischievous' bet

17 hours ago
 A 10-second conversation can explain the "mischievous" context behind why First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos was seen swiping...
Headlines
fbtw
China reiterates appeal for Philippines to ban POGOs

China reiterates appeal for Philippines to ban POGOs

By Michael Punongbayan | 9 hours ago
Banned in China, offshore gaming should also be prohibited in the Philippines where many Chinese citizens have become hooked...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Scheduled power interruptions in parts of Metro Manila, nearby provinces on June 15-16

LIST: Scheduled power interruptions in parts of Metro Manila, nearby provinces on June 15-16

18 hours ago
Residents and businesses in several areas across Metro Manila, Laguna and Cavite should prepare for scheduled power interruptions...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines still among worst countries for workers

Philippines still among worst countries for workers

By Janvic Mateo | 9 hours ago
For the eighth consecutive year, the Philippines was included among the 10 worst countries for working people, in a list released...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP readies raps vs Quiboloy supporters

PNP readies raps vs Quiboloy supporters

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Police are eyeing criminal complaints against six followers of fugitive pastor Apollo Quiboloy for attempting to attack policemen...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
AFP to protect Pinoy fishers from Chinese detention

AFP to protect Pinoy fishers from Chinese detention

By Michael Punongbayan | 9 hours ago
Filipino fishermen in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) can count on the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for protection...
Headlines
fbtw

Government assisting Pinoy seafarers on ship attacked by Houthis

By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
The government is exhausting all efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of Filipino seafarers onboard MV Tutor, which was attacked by Houthi rebels on Wednesday while traversing the Red Sea, President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Binay questions higher price tag on Senate building

Binay questions higher price tag on Senate building

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 9 hours ago
Sen. Nancy Binay yesterday questioned how Senate President Francis Escudero came up with a P23.3-billion price tag on the...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM releases P57 million for Indigenous People&rsquo;s Educational Assistance

DBM releases P57 million for Indigenous People’s Educational Assistance

9 hours ago
In keeping with President Marcos’ commitment to inclusivity and equitable development embodied in the Bagong Pilipinas...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with