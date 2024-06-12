^

Headlines

‘Desperate, foolish’: Youth group slams Duterte’s defense of Quiboloy

Edith Regalado, Diana Lhyd Suelto - Philstar.com
June 12, 2024 | 1:29pm
â��Desperate, foolishâ��: Youth group slams Duterteâ��s defense of Quiboloy
Former president Rodrigo Duterte together with longtime friend and supporter Apollo Quiboloy.
The STAR / File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Ecumenical youth group Student Christian Movement of the Philippines (SCMP) scoffed at former president Rodrigo Duterte’s condemnation of the Philippine National Police’s serving of arrest warrant against controversial preacher Apollo Quiboloy.

“It is both desperate and foolish that outrage against human rights violations came from Rodrigo Duterte, when he himself became the biggest human rights violator during his administration!” SCMP national chairman Kej Andres said.

“This only shows how it is convenient for the likes of former president Duterte to invoke human rights when his benefactor is being put into justice, as he himself made pronouncements against human rights and enacted a ‘kill-kill-kill’ policy against thousands of innocents,” he added.

Duterte has been infamous for “implementing and instigating heinous policies which resulted in human rights violations, including the tokhang drug war, which killed more than 30,000, as well as policies on red-tagging and counter-insurgency which resulted in extrajudicial killings, warrantless arrests and vilification of activists and other innocent individuals,” according to Andres.

“While it is true that this Marcos Jr. administration has its foul share of human rights violations, we will never forget how a highlight of the Duterte administration is also blatant human rights violations, especially against the religious,” he said.

The SCMP leader gave a long list of alleged attacks against church people under Duterte, including the killings of Fr. Mark Ventura, Fr. Marcelito Paez, Pastor Lovelito Quiñones, Fr. Richmond Nilo, Neptali Morada, Putoy dela Cruz and Domingo Edo.

Those arrested included Pastor Dan San Andres, Mariel Domequil and Aldeem Yañez.

Andres also reminded that organizations such as the Rural Missionaries of the Philippines, the National Council of Churches in the Philippines, SCMP and other church leaders “have been red-tagged by both Quiboloy and state agents.”

In fact, “RMP and its key people were charged with terrorist-financing and have bank accounts frozen,” Andres said.

Former RMP head Sr. Patricia Fox was deported for being active on social causes in the Philippines.

Andres called on Quiboloy and Duterte to “surrender to the authorities for the crimes they have committed.”

“They have been weighed, and they have been found very much sinful against the Filipino people,” Andres reiterated. — Janvic Mateo, Jose Rodel Clapano, Neil Jayson Servallos, Cecille Suerte Felipe, Artmeio Dumlao

vuukle comment

APOLLO QUIBOLOY

RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Here&rsquo;s why the hate train vs Vice Ganda raised suspicions of a &lsquo;demolition job&rsquo;

Here’s why the hate train vs Vice Ganda raised suspicions of a ‘demolition job’

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Here’s what the so-called “demolition job” against Vice Ganda teaches us about two common strategies used...
Headlines
fbtw
126th Independence Day: Marcos leads Rizal Park rites

126th Independence Day: Marcos leads Rizal Park rites

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Marcos will lead today the commemoration of the 126th anniversary of Philippine independence, which comes as the...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines must prepare for external threats&rsquo;

‘Philippines must prepare for external threats’

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
President Marcos has ordered Army units in Northern Luzon to be “well-prepared” amid rising tensions between China...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to skip Peace Summit in Switzerland

Marcos to skip Peace Summit in Switzerland

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
President Marcos will skip the global peace summit in Switzerland this weekend and send presidential peace adviser Carlito...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 300 illegal POGOs in Philippines, says PAOCC

Over 300 illegal POGOs in Philippines, says PAOCC

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
The Philippines is host to more than 300 illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator hubs in various parts of the country,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Teves under court custody, not arrested &ndash; lawyer

Teves under court custody, not arrested – lawyer

By Daphne Galvez | 14 hours ago
Expelled congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. of Negros Oriental was not rearrested as the Department of Justice claimed, but was...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte on serving of Quiboloy arrest warrant: Overkill

Duterte on serving of Quiboloy arrest warrant: Overkill

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 14 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte and the Kingdom of Jesus Christ condemned what they described as “overkill” in...
Headlines
fbtw
68 Philippine nurses complete Norway study program

68 Philippine nurses complete Norway study program

By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
A large batch of Filipino nurses has completed a complementary study program for nursing in Oslo, allowing them to work in...
Headlines
fbtw
This Independence Day, workers entitled to double pay

This Independence Day, workers entitled to double pay

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
Double pay awaits workers who will report for work today, Independence Day, according to the Department of Labor and Emp...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with