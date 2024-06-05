Palace declares June 17 regular holiday to mark Eid'l Adha

In this July 2020 photo, Muslims practice social distancing at Salam Mosque in Salam Compound during their noon time prayer, a day ahead of Eid al-Adha.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared June 17, Wednesday as a regular holiday throughout the country in observance of Islamic Feast of Sacrifice or Edi'l Adha.

Proclamation No. 579, declaring the Eid'l Adha holiday, was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Tuesday.

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos recommended the declaration of the national holiday following the 1445 Hijrah Islamic Lunar Calendar.

"NOW, THEREFORE, I, FERDINAND R. MARCOS, JR., President of the Philippines, by virtue of the powers vested in me by law, do hereby declare Monday, 17 June 2024, a regular holiday throughout the country, in observance of Eid'l Adha," the proclamation read.

Edi'l Adha is one of the two important feasts in Islam which lands on the tenth day of the final month of the Islamic calendar.