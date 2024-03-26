Coast guard ship visit highlights 'shared problems' for PH, India — external affairs minister

Indian Coast Guard Vessel Samudra Paheredar during its port visit to the Manila South Harbor on March 26, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The arrival of the Indian pollution control vessel in Manila brought attention to the shared challenges in marine pollution encountered by both India and the Philippines, according to India’s external affairs minister.

In a speech aboard the Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Samudra Paheredar on Tuesday, India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said that the ship’s visit in the country is “significant” as both countries have shared challenges in combating pollution and illegal fishing and ensuring marine environmental protection.

“The visit of this pollution control vessel to the Philippines is significant, because it highlights the shared challenges that we face in that domain,” Jaishankar said in his speech at the coast guard vessel docked at the Manila South Harbor.

Jaishankar noted that the cooperation between the coast guards of India and the Philippines was made possible by an agreement reached last year, which involved hosting the Philippines Coast Guard commandant in India for specialized training courses.

He expressed appreciation for the Philippines' participation in search and rescue and pollution response exercises conducted by the Indian Coast Guard.

Jaishankar also underscored the need for “like-minded countries” in the Indo-Pacific region to enhance cooperation, referencing the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPIO) spearheaded by India at the East Asian Summit in 2019.

“Hence, among the key responsibilities today, is that of protecting the environment, and promoting eco-friendly and sustainable develpoment,” he said.

Prior to the visit, Jaishankar held a joint press briefing with Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo.

During the press briefing, Jaishankar retierated India’s support to the Philippines in upholding its sovereignty amid China's actions in the West Philippine Sea.

“We are also convinced that the progress and prosperity of this region is best sought by staunch adherence to a rules-based order. UN Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 is particularly important in that regard as the constitution of the seas,” Jaishankar said.

“All parties must adhere to it in its entirety — both in letter and in spirit. I take this opportunity to formally reiterate India’s support to the Philippines for upholding its national sovereignty,” he added.

Manalo, on the other hand, noted that India, through its defense industries, will contribute to the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

ICGS Samudra Paheredar arrived at the Manila port on Monday for a three-day visit as part of its ASEAN deployment from March 25 to April 12.

The ship will be in the port of Manila until March 28.

Aside from the Philippines, the coast guard vessel is expected to visit Vietnam and Brunei.