Makati mall to hold Pabasa

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
March 22, 2024 | 12:00am
Makati mall to hold Pabasa
A century-old bust of Jesus Christ, which devotees call ‘Mahal na Pugot,’ is on display at the family chapel of the late Trinidad Sablan.
Marc Jayson Cayabyab

MANILA, Philippines — The Filipino Lenten tradition of pabasa or chanting the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ will be held at a shopping mall in Makati City.

“Even here in Landmark Makati Chapel, we will have the pabasa during the Holy Week. So, even inside the mall, there will be a pabasa,” Our Lady of Hope chaplain Reginald Malicdem said in an interview.

Our Lady of Hope is a chapel located inside The Landmark in Makati.

The pabasa will be held on Holy Monday, Holy Tuesday and Holy Wednesday during mall hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Malicdem said.

“There are residences around the malls – not just shoppers, but also condominiums. So, this tradition that is usually done in parishes is being brought closer to the people who live near the shopping malls,” he explained.

Malicdem encouraged other mall chapels to consider similar celebrations, as it provides an opportunity to bring the “beauty of church traditions” to the community in a convenient and accessible manner.

LANDMARK MAKATI
