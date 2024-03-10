7 in 10 Filipinos willing to defend nation from foreign enemy — survey

In this undated handout photo received from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on April 25, 2021, coast guard personnel conduct maritime exercise near Pag-asa island in the West Philippine Sea.

MANILA, Philippines — An overwhelming majority of Filipino adults are willing to defend the nation in a conflict with a foreign enemy, findings of a survey conducted by OCTA Research suggested.

Results of the poll commissioned by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) showed that 77% of Filipino adults said they will fight for the country in the event of an external conflict.

“Across major areas, at least 60% of adult Filipinos are willing to fight for the country, with the highest percentage observed in Mindanao (84%) and the lowest percentage in Visayas (62%),” OCTA Research said on Sunday.

These findings come amid heightened tensions in the West Philippine Sea due to China's growing assertiveness in the region.

The survey noted that Davao region and Caraga have the highest percentage of adult Filipinos ready to fight for the country in a conflict with a foreign enemy (96%), closely followed by Soccsksargen (95%).

Meanwhile, Central Visayas (52%) and Bicol region (54%) have lower percentages of Filipinos inclined to fight.

“There are more adult Filipinos in the urban areas (80%) who are willing to fight for the country in the event of a conflict with a foreign enemy compared to those in the rural areas (73%),” OCTA Research said.

The survey also found that Filipinos belonging in Class D showed the highest eagerness to defend the country (80%).

Across age groups, adults aged 45 to 54 showed the highest willingness to fight for the Philippines (87%) in a conflict with another nation, while those aged 65 to 74 expressed the lowest willingness (69%).

Male Filipinos (82%) are more inclined to defend the nation than females (72%).

Adults with vocational education showed the greatest willingness to fight (86%) against foreign adversaries, while those with college or postgraduate education recorded the lowest percentage (70%).

Last week, Philippine authorities reported that the China Coast Guard and Chinese maritime militia vessels “harassed, blocked, deployed water cannons, and executed maneuvers in another attempt to illegally impede or obstruct” a resupply mission to troops stationed at BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

Relations between Manila and Beijing have deteriorated under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as he improves ties with traditional ally Washington and pushes back against Chinese actions in the West Philippine Sea.