^

Headlines

Philippines rejects China’s claim of ‘repelling’ BFAR vessel in WPS

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
February 22, 2024 | 4:45pm
Philippines rejects Chinaâ��s claim of â��repellingâ�� BFAR vessel in WPS
A reporter takes a video over Scarborough Shoal in the disputed South China Sea on February 16, 2024.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Thursday disputed China Coast Guard’s (CCG) claim that it had “repelled” a government vessel patrolling Bajo de Masinloc in the West Philippine Sea. 

Chinese state-run Global Times reported that the CCG had driven away a ship of the Philippines’ Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) when it “illegally intruded into the waters adjacent to China’s Huangyan Dao.” Beijing refers to Bajo de Masinloc as Huangyan Dao. 

Commodore Jay Tarriela, spokesperson of the PCG for West Philippine Sea matters, called the claim “inaccurate.”

“BFAR vessel, BRP DATU SANDAY, continues to patrol the waters of Bajo De Masinloc. Currently, the BFAR vessel is actively ensuring the security of Filipino fishermen in that area,” Tarriela said in a post on X. 

Tarriela added that journalists were embedded in the BFAR vessel and can “confirm the accuracy of our statement” upon the completion of their mission. 

Located some 240 kilometers west of Luzon, Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough Shoal or Panatag Shoal, lies within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. It has long served as a traditional fishing ground for generations of Filipinos.

Beijing, however, claims territorial sovereignty over the maritime area despite its location nearly 900 kilometers from the nearest major Chinese landmass of Hainan.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, and has ignored a landmark ruling that its assertions have no legal basis. 

vuukle comment

BAJO DE MASINLOC

BUREAU OF FISHERIES AND AQUATIC RESOURCES

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

SCARBOROUGH SHOAL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos, FL want me dead &ndash; Quiboloy

Marcos, FL want me dead – Quiboloy

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy yesterday accused President Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
US embassy &lsquo;confident&rsquo; Quiboloy will face justice for his crimes

US embassy ‘confident’ Quiboloy will face justice for his crimes

1 day ago
The United States is confident that controversial pastor Apollo Quiboloy will eventually face the charges filed against him...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators to House: Let us take lead on Cha-cha

Senators to House: Let us take lead on Cha-cha

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
The House of Representatives should let the Senate take the lead on economic Charter change, Senate President Juan Miguel...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. : New Clark City access road a &lsquo;red carpet&rsquo;

Marcos Jr. : New Clark City access road a ‘red carpet’

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
The government will build more world-class infrastructure in other growth areas in the country to maximize their potential...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;4Ps registered P9 billion deficit due to budget cuts&rsquo;

‘4Ps registered P9 billion deficit due to budget cuts’

By Shiela Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
The Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program of the government had already registered a “budget deficit” of P9 billion...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOJ to help build case vs West Philippine Sea cyanide fishing

DOJ to help build case vs West Philippine Sea cyanide fishing

By Dapne Galvez | 17 hours ago
The Department of Justice will support relevant agencies in gathering evidence and building a case against individuals, allegedly...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos backs legalization of motorcycle taxis

Marcos backs legalization of motorcycle taxis

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Marcos has expressed support for the legalization of motorcycle taxis and easing transportation network vehicle...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Wage hike needs to be staggered&rsquo;

‘Wage hike needs to be staggered’

17 hours ago
Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion said the proposed P100 wage increase should be staggered over time and should be made more...
Headlines
fbtw
MILF cash grant anomaly probed

MILF cash grant anomaly probed

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 17 hours ago
The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace Reconciliation and Unity will investigate allegations of irregularities in...
Headlines
fbtw
Divorce bill reaches House plenary

Divorce bill reaches House plenary

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
The divorce bill that Catholic bishops have vigorously opposed for decades has now reached the plenary level of the House...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with