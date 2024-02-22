Philippines rejects China’s claim of ‘repelling’ BFAR vessel in WPS

A reporter takes a video over Scarborough Shoal in the disputed South China Sea on February 16, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Thursday disputed China Coast Guard’s (CCG) claim that it had “repelled” a government vessel patrolling Bajo de Masinloc in the West Philippine Sea.

Chinese state-run Global Times reported that the CCG had driven away a ship of the Philippines’ Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) when it “illegally intruded into the waters adjacent to China’s Huangyan Dao.” Beijing refers to Bajo de Masinloc as Huangyan Dao.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, spokesperson of the PCG for West Philippine Sea matters, called the claim “inaccurate.”

“BFAR vessel, BRP DATU SANDAY, continues to patrol the waters of Bajo De Masinloc. Currently, the BFAR vessel is actively ensuring the security of Filipino fishermen in that area,” Tarriela said in a post on X.

Tarriela added that journalists were embedded in the BFAR vessel and can “confirm the accuracy of our statement” upon the completion of their mission.

Located some 240 kilometers west of Luzon, Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough Shoal or Panatag Shoal, lies within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. It has long served as a traditional fishing ground for generations of Filipinos.

Beijing, however, claims territorial sovereignty over the maritime area despite its location nearly 900 kilometers from the nearest major Chinese landmass of Hainan.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, and has ignored a landmark ruling that its assertions have no legal basis.