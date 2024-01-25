Marcos Jr. to visit Singapore

^

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
January 25, 2024
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. led the commemoration of the 125th anniversary of the inauguration of the First Philippine Republic at the Barasoain Church in Malolos, Bulacan, as he vowed to continue fight against threats against freedom.
MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos is set to visit Singapore in May to deliver the keynote address at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue, considered Asia’s premier defense summit.

“President Marcos will deliver his address on 31 May to mark the opening of the 21st IISS Shangri-La Dialogue,” the IISS posted yesterday on X, formerly Twitter.

The summit is scheduled from May 31 to June 2.

Malacañang has yet to confirm the President’s visit.

The Shangri-La Dialogue brings together defense ministers, military leaders and senior defense officials, as well as business leaders and security experts from across the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and beyond to discuss critical security challenges.

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was the keynote speaker last year.

