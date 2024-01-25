Marcos Jr. to visit Singapore
MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos is set to visit Singapore in May to deliver the keynote address at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue, considered Asia’s premier defense summit.
“President Marcos will deliver his address on 31 May to mark the opening of the 21st IISS Shangri-La Dialogue,” the IISS posted yesterday on X, formerly Twitter.
The summit is scheduled from May 31 to June 2.
Malacañang has yet to confirm the President’s visit.
The Shangri-La Dialogue brings together defense ministers, military leaders and senior defense officials, as well as business leaders and security experts from across the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and beyond to discuss critical security challenges.
Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was the keynote speaker last year.
