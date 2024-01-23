^

Philippines welcomes UN rapporteur on free expression

Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
January 23, 2024 | 12:00am
Philippines welcomes UN rapporteur on free expression
Irene Khan, United Nations special rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, undergoes immigration procedures at NAIA yesterday.
PRESIDENTIAL TASK FORCE ON MEDIA SECURITY PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — The government welcomed yesterday United Nations Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression Irene Khan and promised her full support “in the spirit of openness and cooperation.”

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the administration would ensure “the successful implementation of the UN SR’s mandate during her country visit.”

Khan’s official visit starts today and ends on Feb.2.

“This visit underscores the Philippines’ commitment to fostering a robust environment for freedom of expression and opinion, in alignment with global human rights principles,” it said.

Khan was received at the airport by lawyer Hue Jyro Go from the Presidential Task Force on Media Security.

Khan is the third special rapporteur received by the Philippines since 2022, as part of the government’s open and constructive engagement on human rights with relevant UN mechanisms.

During her stay, Khan will examine the state of rights to freedom of opinion and expression in the country through a series of “diverse and cooperative dialogues.” Her visit, spanning Metro Manila, Baguio City and Cebu City, will focus on exploring legal and policy frameworks related to the safety of journalists and their sources, freedom of opinion and expression in the digital age, media freedom, access to information, disinformation, hate speech and the expression of marginalized individuals, including indigenous peoples.

She is also set to engage in conversations with government officials from relevant agencies, including the DFA, Department of Justice and the Presidential Task Force on Media Security, civil society representatives and private companies arranged by both the government and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

At the end of her visit, Khan is expected to come up with a final report to be presented during the 59th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in June 2025.

Khan has held her current role as UN SR since August 2020.

Her mandate includes the promotion of freedom of opinion and expression, both offline and online, in accordance with international human rights law and standards.

UN special rapporteurs are independent experts appointed by the Human Rights Council who address either specific country situations or thematic areas around the world. — Rudy Santos

