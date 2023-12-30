^

Headlines

Protecting Philippine sovereignty a shared duty – DND chief

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
December 30, 2023 | 9:00am
Protecting Philippine sovereignty a shared duty â�� DND chief
Gilberto "Gibo" Teodoro Jr. holds his first press briefing as the newly appointed secretary of the Department of National Defense (DND) in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on June 07, 2023.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro called on Filipinos yesterday to unite and fight as one to protect and uphold Philippine sovereignty.

Obviously referring to the country’s current problems with China in the West Philippine Sea, he stressed that the task at hand is a shared duty of Filipinos.

Teodoro, in his message in time for today’s celebration of Rizal Day, said Filipinos should remember and be inspired by how the national hero fought bravely for all.

“Today, may every Filipino be reminded of our shared duty and responsibility to uphold our sovereignty and sovereign rights as citizens of this nation,” he said.

“Let us embody our national hero’s unwavering love for the Philippines and remain united in protecting our hard-earned peace and independence,” he added.

Teodoro said Dr. Jose Rizal was a visionary and patriot who chose to fight for the country’s freedom through words and ideals, and his courage and sacrifice inspired others to join the fight for independence.

“Nawa’y manatili sa ating mga puso at diwa ang alab ng pagmamahal sa bayan at itaguyod ang dangal at tapang ng Pilipino,” he said.

Teodoro issued the call amid increasing tension in the West Philippine Sea with China continuously insisting on ownership of almost the entire South China Sea despite a 2016 arbitral award invalidating such claims.

The national government and military have vowed to face the challenges in Philippine territorial waters with “greater resolve” in 2024.

Teodoro said one of the key factors in going against a bully is strengthening one’s own defense capabilities through the continuing modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

vuukle comment

FILIPINO

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Gaps in policies on children-targeted marketing turn TikTok into a virtual candy store&nbsp;&nbsp;

Gaps in policies on children-targeted marketing turn TikTok into a virtual candy store  

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
 Zero restrictions on children-targeted marketing of unhealthy food items give brands free rein to advertise snacks high...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
PAGASA: Enough water in Angat even with El Ni&ntilde;o

PAGASA: Enough water in Angat even with El Niño

By Romina Cabrera | 3 days ago
The water level at Angat Dam is enough to last through the dry season amid the ongoing El Niño, according to the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO sets aggressive crackdown vs unregistered vehicles

LTO sets aggressive crackdown vs unregistered vehicles

By Romina Cabrera | 3 hours ago
The strict crackdown on unregistered vehicles will resume next week following the New Year break, the Land Transportation...
Headlines
fbtw
January 2 not a holiday &ndash; Palace

January 2 not a holiday – Palace

By Helen Flores | 2 hours ago
The second day of the year is not a holiday, according to Malacañang.
Headlines
fbtw
Retail price of chicken up by P20 per kilo

Retail price of chicken up by P20 per kilo

By Bella Cariaso | 2 hours ago
The retail price of chicken has increased by P20 per kilo days before the New Year’s celebration, reaching P210 per...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MBFI&rsquo;s Helping Hands celebrates season of giving

MBFI’s Helping Hands celebrates season of giving

12 hours ago
The season of sharing and giving is not just about seeding generosity but also giving hope and love to the needy.
Headlines
fbtw
Rice farmers get cash aid from excess tariffs

Rice farmers get cash aid from excess tariffs

By Danessa Rivera | 12 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has started distributing nearly P12 billion in cash aid to 2.38 million rice farmers –...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;One-time&rsquo; cash aid available for drivers affected by modernization &mdash; DSWD&nbsp;

‘One-time’ cash aid available for drivers affected by modernization — DSWD 

19 hours ago
DSWD Program Management Bureau (PMB) Director Miramel Laxa said that jeepney drivers whose livelihoods will be affected by...
Headlines
fbtw
Woman loses hearing ability after &lsquo;kwitis&rsquo; exposure

Woman loses hearing ability after ‘kwitis’ exposure

By Ian Laqui | 19 hours ago
According to the health department on Friday, a 23-year-old woman from Central Luzon experienced hearing loss after a “passive...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with