Protecting Philippine sovereignty a shared duty – DND chief

Gilberto "Gibo" Teodoro Jr. holds his first press briefing as the newly appointed secretary of the Department of National Defense (DND) in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on June 07, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro called on Filipinos yesterday to unite and fight as one to protect and uphold Philippine sovereignty.

Obviously referring to the country’s current problems with China in the West Philippine Sea, he stressed that the task at hand is a shared duty of Filipinos.

Teodoro, in his message in time for today’s celebration of Rizal Day, said Filipinos should remember and be inspired by how the national hero fought bravely for all.

“Today, may every Filipino be reminded of our shared duty and responsibility to uphold our sovereignty and sovereign rights as citizens of this nation,” he said.

“Let us embody our national hero’s unwavering love for the Philippines and remain united in protecting our hard-earned peace and independence,” he added.

Teodoro said Dr. Jose Rizal was a visionary and patriot who chose to fight for the country’s freedom through words and ideals, and his courage and sacrifice inspired others to join the fight for independence.

“Nawa’y manatili sa ating mga puso at diwa ang alab ng pagmamahal sa bayan at itaguyod ang dangal at tapang ng Pilipino,” he said.

Teodoro issued the call amid increasing tension in the West Philippine Sea with China continuously insisting on ownership of almost the entire South China Sea despite a 2016 arbitral award invalidating such claims.

The national government and military have vowed to face the challenges in Philippine territorial waters with “greater resolve” in 2024.

Teodoro said one of the key factors in going against a bully is strengthening one’s own defense capabilities through the continuing modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.